Stephanie Meadow. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Golf

Irish golfers drop out of contention for Olympics prize

Meadow and Maguire struggling through their second rounds.
3.24pm, 8 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S TWO MEDAL HOPES for the women’s Olympics golf competition had a difficult day at the office on Thursday.

Leona Maguire has dropped well down the leaderboard with a disappointing second round of seven-over par, which brings the Cavan woman to +13 so far.

Stephanie Meadow has also recently finished her round, two over par for the day, leaving her at +8 after two rounds.

With some contenders yet to conclude their rounds, Morgane Metraux of Switzerland sits atop of the leaderboard at eight-under par.

Declan Bogue
