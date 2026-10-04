Power just outside top 20 in Utah as Jarvis holds two-shot lead into final round of Dunhill

SÉAMUS POWER IS just outside the top 20 heading into the final round at the Bank of Utah Championship on the PGA Tour.

Power is battling to regain his full PGA Tour card and is currently 104th on the FedEx Fall Rankings. He is projected to move up to 102nd place and needs to get inside the top 100 to obtain full playing privileges next season.

The Waterford man squeezed inside the cut at the Black Desert Resort after a birdie on the final hole of the second round, and has surged up the leaderboard to a share of 21st place.

Power is on 13-under after a brilliant seven-under 64 in the third round. He started on the 10th and was three-under at the turn after birdies at 11, 14 and 18. Power added four more on the front nine, including back-to-back birdies at the third and fourth hole.

He is now 10 shots off the American leader Austin Smotherman.

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Meanwhile on the DP World Tour, Casey Jarvis moved a step closer to winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship after building a two-stroke lead heading into the final round.

Pádraig Harrington is currently on 10-under in the final round. His third round of 68 included five birdies and one bogey.

Jarvis’s round of seven-under par on the Old Course at St Andrews maintained his fine form at the links event.

The tournament is played over three courses — Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews — with the latter also hosting the last round on Sunday.

Jarvis, who held a one-shot advantage overnight, opened with a superb eagle on his approach from 103 yards before picking up three birdies ahead of the turn despite the windy conditions.

Two more on the back nine, at three and five, saw him sign for a 65, to sit at 18 under, ahead of Englishman Matthew Jordan and Poland’s Adrian Meronk, who shot the joint-best round of the day with a nine-under 63 at Kingsbarns.

Chasing his first DP World Tour win in his 183rd tournament, Jordan carded a bogey-free 66 during his third round at Kingsbarns.

Belgian Thomas Detry is at 15-under after his seven-under at St Andrews, while Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen, who made a nine-under 63 at Kingsbarns, is four shots off the lead.

On the LPGA, Stephanie Meadow made the cut at the Lotte Championship and is on four-under after rounds of 70, 71 and 71.

Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh were also in action but missed the cut.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul leads on 17-under.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2026