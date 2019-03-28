This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain confirms retirement from international football

The forward has not featured for the Albiceleste since their World Cup exit in Russia last summer.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,984 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4565943
Higuain pictured at the 2014 World Cup.
Higuain pictured at the 2014 World Cup.
Higuain pictured at the 2014 World Cup.

CHELSEA STRIKER GONZALO Higuain has confirmed that he will be no longer available for international selection after being cast out in the wilderness following Argentina’s World Cup failure.

Higuain has endured a fractious relationship with the national team in recent years, with costly mistakes in the 2014 World Cup final and 2015 Copa America decider constantly used to question his talents. 

His last goal for Argentina came in October 2016, in a World Cup qualifying draw against Peru, and he failed to find the net in Russia as the Albiceleste crashed out in the last 16 to eventual winners France. 

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan striker has since been overlooked by new coach Lionel Scaloni, with the likes of Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez and Superliga pair Dario Benedetto and Matias Suarez all preferred to him in recent call-ups. 

And at 31, Higuain has decided the time is right to call an end to his Albiceleste career. 

“I think that it is over, thinking things through in depth, my time is up,” he told Fox Sports  on Thursday.

“I want to enjoy my family, and my time. To the joy of many, and maybe not so much for others, my time is up. You can now stop worrying about whether I am there or not.”

Russia: Nigeria vs Argentinia The Chelsea striker last played for his country at last summer's World Cup. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Higuain competed in three finals alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero and lost all three, a fact he believes has led to unfair criticism from some of his detractors.

“We have been called failures for making three straight finals and not winning them, one of those a World Cup,” he added. 

“For me failing is something else, but now let them take care of the new players, a lot of people enjoy criticising more than supporting.”

The striker made his international debut in October 2009 under Diego Maradona, instantly opening his account in an agonising 2-1 win over Peru that sealed Argentina’s place in the World Cup the following year. 

In South Africa he then became the first Argentina player to score a World Cup hat-trick since Gabriel Batistuta with his triple against South Korea, and scored again in a 3-1 win over Mexico in the last 16. 

Higuain finished his international career with a total of 31 goals in 75 games, a tally that puts him in sixth place in the Albiceleste’s all-time standings behind Maradona.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    FAI
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie