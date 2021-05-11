Ireland goalkeeper Moloney scoops Player of the Year double at Reading

Grace Moloney (right) with Ireland captain Katie McCabe. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GRACE Moloney has been recognised at Reading’s end of season awards.

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year by the Women’s Super League club, it has been announced today.

Goalkeeper Moloney, who has been with the Royals since the age of nine, had a fine season in England’s top tier — with Reading finishing seventh in the table.

In February, she penned a new contract that runs until June 2023.

Born in Slough and eligible to play for Ireland through her grandparents, the stopper made her competitive international debut against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December.

Moloney also started in the friendly against Denmark in April.

🏆 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 to @gracemoloney who won both the Player of the Year and Player’s Player awards, and Rachel Rowe who was awarded the Top Goalscorer trophy at the end of season awards day yesterday!#Royals 🏅🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/HzgUoED6ND — Reading FC Women (@ReadingFCWomen) May 11, 2021

