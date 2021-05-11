BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland goalkeeper Moloney scoops Player of the Year double at Reading

The Royals number one was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 May 2021, 2:16 PM
katie-mccabe-and-grace-moloney Grace Moloney (right) with Ireland captain Katie McCabe. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GRACE Moloney has been recognised at Reading’s end of season awards. 

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year by the Women’s Super League club, it has been announced today. 

Goalkeeper Moloney, who has been with the Royals since the age of nine, had a fine season in England’s top tier — with Reading finishing seventh in the table. 

In February, she penned a new contract that runs until June 2023.

Born in Slough and eligible to play for Ireland through her grandparents, the stopper made her competitive international debut against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December.

Moloney also started in the friendly against Denmark in April. 

