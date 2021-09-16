Dublin's Graham Carey rifles CSKA Sofia into the lead against Mourinho's Roma

GRAHAM CAREY LEFT his mark on Rome’s famous Stadio Olimpico as he thumped CSKA Sofia into an unlikely lead on Thursday evening.

The Dubliner put the visitors 1-0 up in their Europa Conference League clash Jose Mourinho’s Rom, firing this thumping finish past Rui Patricio in the 10th minute.

GRAHAM CAREY! 🇮🇪



Super strike from the Irishman to put CSKA Sofia ahead vs Roma! 💥#RomaCSKA | #UECL pic.twitter.com/EJ2JdYb70J — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 16, 2021

Blanchardstown’s Carey was instrumental in CSKA’s run to the group stages, scoring three goals in the qualifying round.

And after missing a penalty in last weekend’s drawn derby against Slavia Sofia, he made amends in Rome with a goal that he will savour.

CSKA’s lead was short-lived, however, with Lorenzo Pellegrini equalising before Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma 2-1 up on 38 minutes.

