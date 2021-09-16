Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin's Graham Carey rifles CSKA Sofia into the lead against Mourinho's Roma

Carey, 32, scored the opening goal in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash.

GRAHAM CAREY LEFT his mark on Rome’s famous Stadio Olimpico as he thumped CSKA Sofia into an unlikely lead on Thursday evening.

The Dubliner put the visitors 1-0 up in their Europa Conference League clash Jose Mourinho’s Rom, firing this thumping finish past Rui Patricio in the 10th minute.

Blanchardstown’s Carey was instrumental in CSKA’s run to the group stages, scoring three goals in the qualifying round.

And after missing a penalty in last weekend’s drawn derby against Slavia Sofia, he made amends in Rome with a goal that he will savour.

CSKA’s lead was short-lived, however, with Lorenzo Pellegrini equalising before Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma 2-1 up on 38 minutes.

