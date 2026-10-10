'We don't have anything like him' - Waterford hero backed for Ireland call-up

WATERFORD MANAGER GRAHAM Coughlan hailed Tommy Lonergan after the attacker’s goal helped his side beat Bohemians 2-0 in Friday night’s FAI Cup semi-final.

The 22-year-old from Dunboyne has enjoyed a stellar season. He is the Premier Division’s top scorer with 14 goals, while he also grabbed a brace in the Ireland U21s’ stunning victory over England earlier in the week.

And Coughlan believes Lonergan is good enough to earn a call-up for the Irish senior team, while expressing relief that the youngster came through U21 duty unscathed.

“I was half thinking about going down to Cork [for the Ireland U21s game] on Tuesday night, and I actually rang him on Tuesday and told him: ‘When you get your customary goal or two, Tommy, go down with cramp,’” the Waterford boss joked. “I don’t care if that’s in the first five or 10 minutes, just go down with cramp and get off the pitch.

“I didn’t even watch the game on Tuesday night. I was absolutely hand over my eyes. Our media guy rang me with information that he’d come off the pitch, had a standing ovation, two goals, and he was fine; he was injury-free. So straight away I’m ringing Tommy; he must have been in the shower when I was ringing him; I couldn’t even let him off the pitch.

“I spoke to him after the game; I spoke to him before it, he’s in a hot streak of form. He ran out of legs [towards the end of the Bohs game], as you can probably see, but I’ll say it again, I think Tommy should be called up into the [Ireland] senior team because he’s unique, and he’s that age as well. He should be in the senior team.

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“We don’t have anything like him in the senior team. He should be given an opportunity because he leads the line exceptionally well, and that will only benefit him, and that will help his growth. It will not only help his growth, but it will help our national team as well.”

After guiding Waterford to their first FAI Cup final since 2004, Coughlan also paid tribute to goalkeeper Stephen McMullan for producing a “world-class save” and admitted his team were “more comfortable without the ball” and rode their luck, particularly in the first half when Bohs missed a series of chances.

“We knew if we could get in at half-time 0-0, the second half would be totally different,” he added.

Since his appointment last May, Coughlan has inspired a remarkable turnaround.

Waterford were nine points adrift at the bottom of the table and had failed to win any of their first 14 league matches when he took over.

“I can’t remember a day I’ve come off the training ground since I’ve come to the football club, and I’m disappointed with their work rate,” he said.

“They would have gone through a tough time the first couple of months of the season. People doubted them; people would have had negative things to say about them. And the group stuck together; they showed character, resilience, and they came through a really tough test tonight with flying colours.

“I’m really proud of them. I told them that before the game. I don’t even tell my kids that. I’m a big, tough centre half and sometimes emotions get the better of you. To tell people I’m proud of them takes a lot for me to do, and it’s a testament to the group.

“We’ve got people like Kevin Long, Podge (Padraig Amond) and John Mahon, unbelievable characters and brilliant men, to be quite honest with you. They drive the standards; they push the changing room. They keep everything right. So they make my job easy, really.”

Waterford are now one game away from lifting the FAI Cup for the first time since 1980. But they are still fighting for Premier Division survival with four games remaining – only goal difference separates the Blues and Drogheda in the relegation playoff spot.

Coughlan insisted the upcoming showdown at the Aviva Stadium will not distract his team from the task at hand.

“The next four weeks here are about trying to survive and trying to secure our [Premier Division] status, and that was my objective coming through the front door, and that will be our objective over the next four weeks,” he added.