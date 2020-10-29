BE PART OF THE TEAM

Meath GAA wish All-Ireland winning captain Geraghty well after successful operation

The 1999 All-Ireland winning captain had become ill in recent days.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 7:03 PM
50 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5248410
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MEATH GAA HAVE issued a statement this evening that their All-Ireland winning captain Graham Geraghty has come out of an operation he underwent today successfully.

Geraghty, who captained the Royals to Sam Maguire glory in 1999, was hospitalised and required surgery on Thursday morning after suddenly falling ill earlier this week. 

Meath GAA this evening tweeted an update on Geraghty’s condition and wished him well.

Some good news!!!

The @Club_na_Mí community are delighted to hear that Graham Geraghty has come out of his operation which went successfully.

Best wishes from all of us with your recovery.

#GAABelong

The 1999 winning captain also won an All-Ireland senior medal with the county in 1996 while he enjoyed a brilliant underage career with Meath as he shared in All-Ireland victories at minor level in 1990 and U21 in 1993. His versatility as a footballer was shown by selections on All-Star teams at wing-back in 1994 and full-forward in 1999.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

