Meath GAA wish All-Ireland winning captain Geraghty well after successful operation

MEATH GAA HAVE issued a statement this evening that their All-Ireland winning captain Graham Geraghty has come out of an operation he underwent today successfully.

Geraghty, who captained the Royals to Sam Maguire glory in 1999, was hospitalised and required surgery on Thursday morning after suddenly falling ill earlier this week.

Meath GAA this evening tweeted an update on Geraghty’s condition and wished him well.

Some good news!!! The @Club_na_Mí community are delighted to hear that Graham Geraghty has come out of his operation which went successfully. Best wishes from all of us with your recovery. #GAABelong

The 1999 winning captain also won an All-Ireland senior medal with the county in 1996 while he enjoyed a brilliant underage career with Meath as he shared in All-Ireland victories at minor level in 1990 and U21 in 1993. His versatility as a footballer was shown by selections on All-Star teams at wing-back in 1994 and full-forward in 1999.

Graham Geraghty was my first room mate with the international rules. Looked out for me during that time and what an absolute baller. Get well soon to one of the best Royals we have ever seen. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) October 29, 2020

Wishing Graham a speedy recovery! Top man and legend of our game👊🙏 pic.twitter.com/A3uEy7dHpJ — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) October 29, 2020

Prayers with Graham Geraghty and his family. Hopefully he will be ok. Great fella 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 29, 2020

