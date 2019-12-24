This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Packers beat Vikings to clinch first divisional title since 2016

The Green Bay Packers were crowned NFC North champions on Monday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 758 Views 1 Comment
Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.
THE GREEN BAY Packers claimed the NFC North title after topping the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 in the NFL.

Aaron Jones starred on Monday as the playoff-bound Packers clinched their first divisional crown since 2016.

Green Bay running back Jones had 23 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers (12-3) in Minnesota.

It was not pretty at times, but the Packers got the job done on the road at US Bank Stadium for an early Christmas present.

The Vikings (10-5) and the Packers exchanged field goals in the opening quarter before Stefon Diggs put Minnesota ahead in the second.

A 21-yard pass from Kirk Cousins, who finished 16 of 31 for 122 yards, a TD and an interception, gave the Vikings a 10-3 lead before a pair of Mason Crosby field goals reduced the deficit to 10-9 at half-time.

The Packers took control in the second half, Jones’ 12-yard run putting Green Bay ahead for the first time in the game.

Jones then sealed the victory with his second touchdown — taking his tally to an NFL-leading 19 – when he ran 56 yards for a TD with less than six minutes remaining.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was quiet, going 26 of 40 for 216 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and three sacks.

