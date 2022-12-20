Advertisement
# NFL
Aaron Rodgers throws for 229 yards to keep Packers' playoff hopes alive
Victory over the Los Angeles Rams keeps Green Bay in touch with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.
46 minutes ago

THE GREEN BAY Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help guide the Packers to their sixth win of the season and keep Green Bay in touch with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Both offences took a while to get going as each team traded a field goal through the opening quarter and-a-half.

The Packers finally found the end zone through AJ Dillon with just over four minutes left in the half.

A Matt Gay field goal just before half-time kept the scores close, but two quick Green Bay touchdowns in the third quarter proved enough to seal a much-needed win for the Packers.

Baker Mayfield again stood in for Matt Stafford at quarterback for the Rams, throwing for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Press Association
