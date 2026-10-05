League of Ireland stalwart Greg Bolger to retire after 20 years

GREG BOLGER WILL retire at the end of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

Bolger, 38, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday evening.

“Twenty years, hundreds of matches, a lifetime of memories, and a heart full of gratitude. Thank you, League of Ireland. It’s been an honour,” he wrote.

Bolger says he will call time after Cork City’s last home game against Finn Harps at Turner’s Cross on Friday night. City will lift the First Division title afterwards, before their final fixture away to Kerry FC the following week.

Bolger bids farewell to the League of Ireland having won three Premier Division titles, three First Division crowns and four FAI Cup medals.

The Wexford midfielder represented UCD, Sporting Fingal, Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City (twice), Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers across a storied career.

He won a league title and FAI Cup with three different clubs – St Pat’s, City and Shamrock Rovers – with five seasons spent on Leeside.

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Bolger’s statement, in full, reads:

“After 20 years in the League of Ireland, I’ve decided it’s time to hang up my boots.

“I will always be grateful for everything the game has given me: purpose, pride and some of the happiest moments of my life.

“To my team-mates past and present, thank you. The dressing room is where the real memories are made, and I’ve been lucky to share that space with great people & talented players. It’s been a pleasure.

“During my career I’ve been lucky to work with managers and coaches who had a huge influence on me. I’m forever grateful for the trust you had in me, and the opportunities you gave.

“Thank you to all the clubs I’ve represented over the years. I wore each jersey with pride.

“To the fans at each club I’ve played with, and the countless volunteers, playing in front of you has been the privilege of my life. You are the heartbeat of the league. Whether you were screaming at me, or for me, you always gave me motivation!

“Finally, to my family and fiancée who sacrificed just as much as I did, thank you for every moment of support. The successes I have had were all the sweeter for sharing them with you.

“I couldn’t be happier that the final game of my career will be at Turner’s Cross, a place that has given me some of my fondest memories.

“Twenty years, hundreds of matches, a lifetime of memories and a heart full of gratitude. Thank you, League of Ireland. It’s been an honour.”

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