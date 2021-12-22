'I don’t think he has sampled the ‘real’ Dundalk yet' - Sloggett commits future to Lilywhites

GREG SLOGGETT HAS penned a new two-year deal with Dundalk.

The midfielder made 38 appearances for the Lilywhites during what was his second season at the club, scoring once — a screamer against Bohemians at Dalymount Park in May.

The Co. Meath native is the sixth Dundalk player from last season’s squad to sign on for 2022 or, in his case, beyond, and Sloggett cited the off-season changes at the club as cause for his extension.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to it,” the 25-year-old told Dundalk’s official website.

If you asked me a month or six weeks ago if I’d be back here, I would have said I had no idea but a lot of things have changed at the club and I’m delighted to be back on board.

“Momentum has built up over the past month and the most exciting thing for me is the prospect of working with the new owners, the new management team, and the players that have both come in and that we have retained. I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“It’s been a tumultuous two years and there have been lots of ups and downs but I still look back fondly on that period,” Sloggett said of his first chapter at the club. “I joined Dundalk to be successful and although we may not have won a league, we got to the group stages of the Europa League and won the FAI Cup in 2020.

“This year, things weren’t quite the same and things spiralled downwards in so many ways but there have been so many positive changes made at the club over the past six weeks or so.

“I want to be at a club that I think is going to be successful because it’s a short career and I really feel that the decision I’ve made takes that into consideration.”

New Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell said of Sloggett’s renewal: “I’ve been admiring Greg for the last couple of years and I’m looking forward to working with him. As a midfielder, there is huge scope there for him. He has the athleticism and we feel we can develop him even more.