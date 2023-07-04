'He was a huge help to me... Everyone is shocked and saddened'

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has paid tribute to Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver, who passed away yesterday.

Former Scotland international Oliver, who worked for Munster as an academy coach from 2011 onwards, died in a paragliding accident in South Africa, where he had been supporting his son, Jack, who plays for the Ireland U20s.

Ringrose was coached by Oliver when he played for the Ireland U19 and Ireland U20s and expressed his sorrow at hearing the news.

Advertisement

“His passing puts everything into perspective,” said Ringrose today.

“He’s someone I dealt with in the past in underage and he was a huge help to me. I know most people that are in an Ireland jersey at the moment would say the same thing. Everyone is shocked and saddened.

“My thoughts are with his young lad over in South Africa at the moment and, of course, the rest of his family. It’s just tragic and upsetting to hear. All of my thoughts, and everyone else’s thoughts and prayers, are with his family.”

Ringrose is one of many Ireland players who were previously coached by former scrum-half Oliver, who had a particularly major influence on the careers of Munster halfbacks Conor Murray and Craig Casey, among many others. His son, Jack, is also a scrum-half.

Oliver, who also coached Garryowen and Munster A, has been a hugely popular part of the Irish rugby family and will be sadly missed.

“I would have continued to deal with him up at the HPC [Ireland's training centre],” said Ringrose.

“It doesn’t feel that long ago that I met him up there, I think there was a coaches development thing and he was there with Munster. He was slagging me about Munster-Leinster not too long ago so, yeah, it was gut-wrenching when I heard the news.”

Garry Ringrose is an ambassador for the National Dairy Council and the NDC Guarantee Mark, which signifies local, sustainable, naturally nutritious grass-fed dairy.