Ireland's Streimikyte sets new record on the way to claiming 1500m European gold

GRETA STREIMIKYTE SET a new European record as she won gold at the T13 1500m World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland.
The Clonliffe Harriers runner crossed the line in a time of 4:29.38 to set a new European record. She finished narrowly ahead of Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar.
Streimikyte also claimed European gold in Berlin in 2018, while won bronze in 2016.
Greta Streimikyte wins the 🥇 in a 🌧️ edition of the women's 1500m T13!— Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) June 1, 2021
She clocks down on a European record time of 4:39.28. 🇮🇪 weather for a an 🇮🇪 winner.
📺 Watch live: https://t.co/0iQjxT3bAS
📊 Schedule & results: https://t.co/t7zfoIgDZP
@Paralympics @ParalympicsIRE pic.twitter.com/JC6tY9gmNs
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)