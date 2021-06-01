Ireland's Streimikyte sets new record on the way to claiming 1500m European gold

GRETA STREIMIKYTE SET a new European record as she won gold at the T13 1500m World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland.

The Clonliffe Harriers runner crossed the line in a time of 4:29.38 to set a new European record. She finished narrowly ahead of Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar.

Streimikyte also claimed European gold in Berlin in 2018, while won bronze in 2016.

Greta Streimikyte wins the 🥇 in a 🌧️ edition of the women's 1500m T13!

She clocks down on a European record time of 4:39.28. 🇮🇪 weather for a an 🇮🇪 winner.



