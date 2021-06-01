BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Streimikyte sets new record on the way to claiming 1500m European gold

The World Para Athletics European Championships are taking place in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 8:54 PM
27 minutes ago 691 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5455033
Greta Streimikyte, Paralympics Ireland.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Greta Streimikyte, Paralympics Ireland.
Greta Streimikyte, Paralympics Ireland.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GRETA STREIMIKYTE SET a new European record as she won gold at the T13 1500m World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland.

The Clonliffe Harriers runner crossed the line in a time of 4:29.38 to set a new European record. She finished narrowly ahead of Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar.

Streimikyte also claimed European gold in Berlin in 2018, while won bronze in 2016.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie