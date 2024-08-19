Gundogan calls time on Germany career, Modric to carry on playing for Croatia

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has announced his retirement from international football.

The 33-year-old Barcelona midfielder played 82 times for Germany and scored 19 goals, with his final appearances coming on home soil at Euro 2024.

“After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career,” Gundogan wrote on social media.

“I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011.

“My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championships last summer.

“After all these years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again – I’m very happy that I was able to play a part in that.

“But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less.”

Gundogan made his debut in October 2011 and was part of Germany squads at Euro 2012 and Euro 2020, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

He missed out on the 2014 World Cup – which Germany won – and Euro 2016 through injury.

Gundogan added: “I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and I really hope that we can continue the upward trend together – and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the closest contenders for the title at the 2026 World Cup.

“We have a fantastic coach (Julian Nagelsmann), a really strong team and a great team spirit.

“Thanks to all the fans, staff, coaches and teammates who have accompanied me on this journey. It was an honour. Thank you, Germany.”

Gundogan’s announcement came amid uncertainty over his club future.

He is under contract at Barcelona until 2026 after hitting the appearance requirements last term to extend his two-year deal by 12 months.

But there has been speculation that he could leave Catalonia with former club Manchester City among suggested destinations.

Gundogan made more than 300 appearances for City between 2016 and 2023 and led them to Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League success in his final campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Luka Modric. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Luka Modric looks set to extend his 18-year international career after Croatia named him in their squad for the opening matches of this season’s Nations League.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 39 next month, was rumoured to be retiring from representing his national team after Euro 2024.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has named a 24-man squad for his side’s opening match against Portugal in Lisbon on September 5 and at home to Poland three days later.

Croatia will be without Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, who have both retired from international football.

Dalic said: “We are without two senators, Vida and Brozovic, but happy that our captain remains on board. Luka is our great strength, both on and off the field.”

Modric became the oldest player to score in European Championship history in Croatia’s 1-1 draw against Italy in their final group game at Euro 2024.

He started in all three of Croatia’s group games as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Modric, who has made 178 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2006 in a friendly against Argentina, signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid in July.