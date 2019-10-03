This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'My father always says he scored at Anfield... now, so have I'

Erling Braut Haaland was thrilled to emulate his dad’s achievement against Liverpool last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago
Erling Braut Haaland (right) celebrates his goal.
Erling Braut Haaland (right) celebrates his goal.

ERLING BRAUT Haaland joked that he can finally offer a response to his father Alf-Inge after the young Red Bull Salzburg striker matched his elder’s achievement by scoring a goal at Anfield.

The 19-year-old netted the third of three Salzburg goals on the night, levelling the match at three apiece and completing his side’s comeback from 3-0 down.

However, it was not to be for Haaland and Salzburg, as Mohamed Salah’s second-half winner proved just enough for Liverpool to secure victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Haaland’s goal, his 18th of the season already, was his fourth in two Champions League matches as the young Norwegian came off the bench after battling an illness leading up to the match.

His father, Alf-Inge, represented Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Leeds during a 10-year spell playing in England, scoring 17 league goals during that time.

One of those goals came at Anfield, and the younger Haaland is looking forward to matching his father’s long-time brag with a reply of his own.

“Now I have the same number of goals here,” Haaland said.

He’s always telling me ‘I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!’ Now I can say it back to him: ‘So have I’.”

Haaland has proven one of Europe’s breakout stars this season, having scored 11 goals in just eight appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Red Bull Salzburg remain unbeaten in the league in their first season under head coach Jesse Marsch, with Haaland also netting a hat-trick in his lone Austrian Cup appearance.

Having toppled Genk 6-2 in their Champions League opener, Haaland and Salzburg sit level with Liverpool on three points through two matches with Napoli, who drew with Genk on Wednesday, sitting atop the table thanks to their victory over the defending Champions League winners on the opening matchday.

Next up for Salzburg is a home match against Altach before the international break as the club looks to build on a start that has included eight wins and one draw from the opening nine matches in their domestic league.

After that, the Austrian side will visit Sturm Graz before then focusing on the Champions League once again for a home match against group leaders Napoli.

The42 Team

