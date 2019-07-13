This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams in straight sets to win Wimbledon

The 2018 French Open winner was crowned Women’s Singles champion on Saturday with a superb display.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 3:12 PM
36 minutes ago 6,560 Views 7 Comments
Halep in action at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Image: Adam Davy
Halep in action at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Halep in action at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Image: Adam Davy

SIMONA HALEP TORPEDOED Serena Williams’s latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep’s two.

- © AFP, 2019

