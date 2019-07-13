Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams in straight sets to win Wimbledon

Halep in action at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Halep in action at Wimbledon on Saturday.

SIMONA HALEP TORPEDOED Serena Williams’s latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep’s two.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!