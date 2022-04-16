Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Agony for Smith with late kick as Montpellier pip Quins in thrilling clash

The second leg at the Stoop was relentlessly entertaining.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 2:26 PM
46 minutes ago 2,494 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740275
Marcus Smith watches as his effort slips wide.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Marcus Smith watches as his effort slips wide.
Marcus Smith watches as his effort slips wide.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Harlequins 33 (59)

Montpellier 20 (60)

MONTPELLIER MOVED INTO the Champions Cup quarter-finals by the narrowest of margins after a thrilling second leg against Harlequins in the Twickenham Stoop.

Quins out-half Marcus Smith had a late chance to kick a straightforward conversion that would have put his side ahead on aggregate, but pulled his effort wide of the posts.

Smith had been brilliant in attack as the English side scored some sublime tries in very nearly overturning the 14-point deficit they had carried into this second leg at home.

Montpellier boss Philippe Saint-André had raised lots of eyebrows by making 13 changes to his team after last weekend’s first-leg victory, but his men had just about enough to move into the quarter-finals.

Montpellier will be away to either Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle or Bordeaux in the next round, with La Rochelle carrying a healthy lead into the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

julien-tisseron-celebrates-his-try-with-yvan-reilhac Julien Tisseron celebrates a try with Yvan Reilhac. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Harlequins, whose coaching team includes Jerry Flannery, won this second leg on a 33-20 scoreline but didn’t do enough to overturn their first-leg defeat.

Huw Jones, Alex Dombrandt, and Joe Marchant all scored tries for Quins, while wing Louis Lynagh added a brace, the second of which teed up his team for the win in the 75th minute but Smith missed with his conversion attempt from the left-hand side 15-metre line.

Ultimately, Montpellier did enough to advance as Yvan Reilhac and Julien Tisseron scored tries, while Louis Foursans-Bourdette kicked seven points and Handré Pollard added a penalty.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie