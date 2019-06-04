This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish trio Harrington, Power and Hoey miss out at US Open qualifiers

47-year-old Dubliner Harrington came closest.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 9:31 AM
Missed the cut: Padraig Harrington.
Image: Rich Graessle
Missed the cut: Padraig Harrington.
Missed the cut: Padraig Harrington.
Image: Rich Graessle

IRISH TRIO PADRAIG Harrington, Seamus Power and Michael Hoey have failed to qualify for next week’s US Open at Pebble Beach. 

Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain Harrington came up short as he finished just two shots off the required mark in the Canada sectional qualifying tournament at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club.

The Dubliner carded two rounds of 71, hitting three birdies and two bogeys in his final round. 

Power, elsewhere, finished down the field after carding 72 in the first round, but an error-ridden second day saw the Waterford man hit double-bogeys on the seventh and 13th holes.

US quartet of Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Nathan Lashley and Alex Prugh all prevailed.

At Walton Heath, Hoey was the only Irishman in action with 14 US Open qualifying spots up for grabs. He finished well behind the leaders, seven shots off securing a berth.

Former champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell have already qualified.

Emma Duffy
