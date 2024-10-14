Harrington misses chance to force playoff at SAS Championship

A BOGEY ON the 18th saw Padraig Harrington miss out on a playoff at the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour of Champions.
A nervy finish in North Carolina ended with Jerry Kelly holding out to land his 12th Champions Tour title, and first in more than two years.
“Did I win?”— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 13, 2024
The moment @JerryKelly13PGA returned to the winner’s circle!@SASChampionship pic.twitter.com/4ZTdjVdKs4
Kelly’s victory was confirmed when Harrington missed an eight-foot put that would have sent the pair to a playoff.
Harrington went into the final round with a three-shot lead but lost his advantage by shooting a one-under par 71 which included three birdies and two bogeys.
That saw Harrington finish on 12-under, with Kelly one shot clear on 13-under.
“That could be the longest drive of the season.”@Padraig_H isn’t holding back 😳 pic.twitter.com/k432tVsq70— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 13, 2024
Kelly was five-under on Sunday, posting six birdies and one bogey for 67.
A weekend-best two-under-par 70 pushed Darren Clarke into in a tie for 24th on three-under.