Padraig Harrington. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Harrington misses chance to force playoff at SAS Championship

Harrington had a three-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
11.28am, 14 Oct 2024
A BOGEY ON the 18th saw Padraig Harrington miss out on a playoff at the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour of Champions.

A nervy finish in North Carolina ended with Jerry Kelly holding out to land his 12th Champions Tour title, and first in more than two years. 

Kelly’s victory was confirmed when Harrington missed an eight-foot put that would have sent the pair to a playoff.

Harrington went into the final round with a three-shot lead but lost his advantage by shooting a one-under par 71 which included three birdies and two bogeys.

That saw Harrington finish on 12-under, with Kelly one shot clear on 13-under.

Kelly was five-under on Sunday, posting six birdies and one bogey for 67.

A weekend-best two-under-par 70 pushed Darren Clarke into in a tie for 24th on three-under.

Ciarán Kennedy
