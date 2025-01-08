Could Byrne's Bristol loan pave way for similar deals from Irish rugby?

HARRY BYRNE’S LOAN move in Bristol is a fascinating case study for Irish rugby.

This kind of short-term adventure abroad hasn’t been part of the IRFU’s plan up until this point. Even loan moves within Ireland are rare.

But there has always been an argument for exploring this kind of deal. One of the challenges for Irish rugby is to ensure that the ever-growing number of talented young players emerging have the chance to actually play games.

The schools and youths systems are delivering promising youngsters who go through the Ireland U20s finishing school into the pro game but can then find themselves having to wait patiently for chances in their provinces, particularly Leinster.

Byrne’s case is different, of course. He’s 25, has four Ireland caps, and had his best season with Leinster in 2023/24 only for circumstances to change quickly.

Byrne found himself the fourth-choice out-half in Leinster and had played only 52 minutes off the bench this season. Bristol badly needed an out-half due to injuries and Byrne badly needed games.

Still, if things go well for Byrne and Irish rugby benefits by him kicking on with his career, there would surely be far more interest from IRFU performance director David Humphreys and the provinces in this type of deal.

Having had just one training session with his new club, Byrne made his debut off the bench for Bristol in their Premiership defeat to Saracens last weekend and will hope to have a big impact for Pat Lam’s side during his three-month loan spell.

Byrne’s first touch of the ball in his 36-minute outing was a good restart that hung in the air for more than four seconds, allowing Bristol to chase hard.

Saracens lock Maro Itoje was penalised for obstruction ahead of Elliot Daly as he fielded Byrne’s kick.

Byrne’s first pass in Bristol colours was intercepted as he looked to throw a bridge pass over the edge of the Sarries defence.

Byrne has a relentless desire to stretch defences with his passing game, making him an ideal fit for Bristol’s all-out attacking approach.

In the instance above, he nearly clears Saracens scrum-half Ivan van Zyl to send Bristol into space but the Sarries man leaps to pick him off.

There were a couple of other frustrations for Byrne with his passing but generally, he found his groove and began to direct Bristol’s attack confidently with passes like the one below.

Byrne nailed his first kick at goal for Bristol in the 63rd minute, an excellent conversion from the left-hand five-metre line.

He was also on target from a more central position with his second conversion.

But Byrne had to watch in agony as his final shot at goal drifted just wide to the left when it would have given Bristol a second bonus point in defeat.

It was a close call from a tough spot on the right-hand five-metre line but Byrne’s frustration was clear.

Still, it was a fine debut having had so little time with Bristol in the build-up and Lam, whose side are second in the Premiership, is delighted to have him on board.

So while Leinster are preparing to face La Rochelle in France on Sunday, Byrne is part of Bristol’s plans for Champions Cup clashes with Benetton and Clermont over the next two weekends.

“It’s a great opportunity for Harry and there’s obviously, you know, four quality 10s here and I think the first thing is Harry’s a great, great person,” said Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal.

“So he’s a great lad, he’s contributed well and the opportunity for him to go to Bristol and play, I think it’s exciting for him.

“I think it’s going to challenge him, it’s going to get him playing some good footy hopefully and just as it was with the competition, the way Sam [Prendergast] has gone, Ross [Byrne] and Frawls [Ciarán Frawley] in the building as well, it’s just the way it has unfolded.”

As for the prospect of Byrne’s loan move paving the way for similar moves for Leinster players in the future, Bleyendaal wasn’t so certain.

“Yeah, I’m not sure if there’s something that we will actively look to do,” he said. “I think this situation just unfolded the way it did and it aligned a certain way, but we’re just excited for Harry.

“Now that he’s left, he’s going to be doing his thing. We’ve got a few young guys as well that are going to hopefully get into a few more training sessions.”