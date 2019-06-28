This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Maguire to Man City could be like Van Dijk to Liverpool', says ex-Leicester team-mate

The England defender’s proposed switch to the Premier League champions has been backed by former Foxes midfielder Vicente Iborra.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,073 Views 6 Comments
Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

HARRY MAGUIRE’S PROPOSED move to Manchester City “could be like Virgil van Dijk’s to Liverpool”, claims a former Leicester team-mate.

A big-money switch to the Premier League champions continues to be mooted for the England international defender.

City are in the market for a new centre-half after seeing Vincent Kompany depart. With his leadership qualities gone, Pep Guardiola is eager to bring in another commanding presence at the heart of his back four.

Maguire, at just 26 years of age, would be a long-term option to fill that void at the Etihad Stadium. Spanish midfielder Vincent Iborra believes the former Sheffield United and Hull City man could be the perfect choice, with it possible that he could make a similar impact with the Blues as £75 million star Van Dijk has with Champions League winners Liverpool.

A Spaniard who spent 18 months alongside Maguire at the King Power Stadium told Radio Marca of Maguire: “He is a great player.

He’s very powerful, with good balance, great at bringing the ball out and he can score goals.

“He had a great World Cup and is a super footballer. “His transfer to Manchester City could be like Van Dijk’s to Liverpool.”

SOCCER: APR 02 La Liga - Villarreal CF at FC Barcelona Iborra (pictured facing Lionel Messi) is now at Villarreal, having left Leicester in January. Source: Carlos Sanchez Martinez

Van Dijk made an immediate impact at Anfield following a record-breaking transfer in the winter window of 2018. Liverpool were in need of inspiration at the back, and found it in the form of a Netherlands international.

City do not have such sizeable leaks to plug, with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi already on their books. Guardiola is, however, keen to ensure that the collective standard in his treble-winning squad does not drop.

Maguire may well be the man that he turns to in a bid to keep things watertight. He will, however, have to dig deep if a deal is to be done, and potentially fend off interest from arch-rivals Manchester United.

It has been suggested that the world record for a defender currently held by Van Dijk will need to be smashed in order to prise Maguire away from Leicester, with it being reported that the Foxes are demanding around £100m for a prized asset tied to a long-term contract.

Read next:

