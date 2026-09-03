Hearts earn Edinburgh derby bragging rights with victory at 10-man Hibernian

Hibernian 1

Heart 3

WOUTER VRANCKEN ENJOYED a memorable first Edinburgh derby in charge of Hearts as his rampant side cruised to a deserved 3-1 victory over 10-man Hibernian at Easter Road.

James Wilson and Laurent Mendy had the visitors two goals up at half-time before Hibs rallied early in the second half and pulled one back through substitute Adam Mayor.

Their hopes of a fightback were dashed, however, when Josh McPake – in front of the watching Scotland boss Sebastien Pocognoli – scored a brilliant third for Hearts shortly after Hibs sub Jack Iredale was sent off.

It was a seventh successive match unbeaten in all competitions for Hearts, who have recovered impressively after losing each of their first four matches under the ultra-cavalier Vrancken.

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The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when McPake eased away from Felix Passlack on the left and cut the ball back for teenager Wilson, who slotted home clinically for Hearts from eight yards out.

The visitors reasserted their sense of authority in the 43rd minute as Mendy rose to head home Spittal’s free kick from just outside the six-yard box.

Hibernian's Adam Mayor (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The hosts got right back into contention early in the second half when Mayor surged forward and rifled high into the net from 15 yards out after Mendy was dispossessed by Mulligan.

Just as Hibs pushed for an equaliser, they shot themselves in the foot when Iredale – needlessly booked in the first half – was shown a second yellow in the 62nd for catching Miller with a high boot.

Heart of Midlothian's Josh McPake celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hearts made the extra man count within five minutes as McPake seized possession wide on the left and burst away from Passlack, Chaiwa and Kerr before firing home an angled shot with the aid of a deflection off Hanley.