Henry Cejudo to defend bantamweight title against Jose Aldo - reports

HENRY CEJUDO will defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo, according to reports.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto says the fight will happen at UFC 250 on 19 May in São Paulo, Brazil.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 last June, while Aldo only recently made the move to bantamweight, suffering a controversial split-decision loss to Moraes in his 135-pound debut last year.

Last December, Cejudo opted to relinquish the flyweight belt, as he preferred to focus on the bantamweight division.

