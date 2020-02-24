This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henry Cejudo to defend bantamweight title against Jose Aldo - reports

ESPN report that the fight is set to happen.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Feb 2020, 11:59 PM
50 minutes ago 182 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5020461
Henry Cejudo (file pic).
Image: Jorge Ebro
Henry Cejudo (file pic).
Henry Cejudo (file pic).
Image: Jorge Ebro

HENRY CEJUDO will defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo, according to reports.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto says the fight will happen at UFC 250 on 19 May in São Paulo, Brazil.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 last June, while Aldo only recently made the move to bantamweight, suffering a controversial split-decision loss to Moraes in his 135-pound debut last year.

Last December, Cejudo opted to relinquish the flyweight belt, as he preferred to focus on the bantamweight division.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie