BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Henry Slade emerges as a doubt for England's clash with Ireland

The Exeter centre won’t train today after picking up a leg injury.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,481 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5382887
England centre Henry Slade is a doubt for Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
England centre Henry Slade is a doubt for Saturday.
England centre Henry Slade is a doubt for Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CENTRE HENRY SLADE has emerged as a doubt for England’s clash with Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday in Dublin.

The Exeter man, who impressed in the number 13 shirt against France last weekend, has picked up a leg injury and will not train with England today.

Eddie Jones has called Harlequins centre Joe Marchant into his squad as cover and that could become a permanent change if Slade doesn’t recover.

If Slade is ruled out of the Ireland game, Jones could promote Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence from the bench to start against Ireland.

Saracens’ Elliot Daly, uncapped Wasps man Paolo Odogwu, and Marchant are the other possible options.

England are aiming to finish their Six Nations campaign on a high this weekend after their thrilling win against France last time out. They believe there is more to come from them.

“There’s a good feeling because we feel we performed well, but we also feel like we’re nowhere near our best,” said England skills coach Ed Robinson today. “There’s a real hunger and drive to get better every day and perform to our best.”

Ireland come into the game off the back of a dramatic late win away to Scotland and Robinson said England have seen a shift in the way they play under head coach Andy Farrell and attack specialist Mike Catt.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They’re starting to find space a bit more in the way that they attack. They’ve been able to maintain the physical part of the game and it seems like they’re being able to attack space with a little bit more freedom, so that’s what we’ve been looking at and what we’ll be trying to stop.

“We know Ireland will be well-prepared and we know they’ll be physical because it’s a massive game. We know both teams and both countries both respect this game.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie