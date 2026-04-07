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RTE's presenters and pundits pictured above.
looking ahead

Here is the full list of RTÉ's GAA Championships fixtures this summer

Armagh’s clash with Tyrone in the Ulster Championship will kick off the coverage.
4.16pm, 7 Apr 2026
3

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that this year’s television coverage will begin on 12 April with Armagh v Tyrone in the Ulster Championship from the Athletic Grounds (throw-in 4.15pm, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).

The following week, there will be a live Munster Hurling Championship double-header on 19 April (1.30 pm, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) as Clare take on Waterford before Tipperary’s clash with Cork.

In total, RTÉ will show 35 live Championship games, including the Joe McDonagh Cup and Tailteann Cup Finals, the four provincial football finals, the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, and the All-Ireland semi-finals in football, hurling and camogie.

Damian Lawlor and Marty Morrissey are to be part of the presenting team, along with pundits, including Patrick Horgan, John Mullane, Liam Sheedy, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Peter Canavan and Aoife Sheehan.

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RTÉ Television Fixture list 

April 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie League Final Div 1b TI 1215
Camogie League Final Div 1a TI 1415
USFC - Armagh v Tyrone TI 1615 

April 19
Sunday Game Live  
MSHC Clare v Waterford TI 1400 
MSHC Tipperary v Cork TI 1600  

April 26
Sunday Game LIVE 
MSHC Cork V Limerick TI 1400  
CSFC Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York TI 1600    

May 3
Sunday Game LIVE 
MSHC Clare v Limerick TI 1400 6
USFC Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh TI 1600  

May 9
Saturday Game LIVE
Wexford v Dublin TI 1600 

May 10
Sunday Game Live 
Munster Senior Football Final TI 1345   
Connacht Senior Football Final TI 1615    
 
May 17 
Sunday Game Live 
Leinster Football Final – TI1400 
Ulster Football Final – TI 1615  

May 23
Saturday Game Live
AI SFC RD 1 

May 24
Sunday Game LIVE
LSHC RD 5-Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly TI 1400  
MSHC RD 5 – Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary TI 1600  

May 31
Sunday Game LIVE 
AI SFC RD 1 TI 1600   

June 6 
Saturday Game LIVE 
Joe McDonagh Cup Final TI 1545
Leinster Hurling Final TI 1800 

June 7
Sunday Game LIVE 
Munster Hurling Final TI 1600 

June 14
Sunday Game LIVE 
AI SFC RD 2A/2B 1300 
AI SFC RD 2A/2B TI 1530  

June 20/June 21
Saturday/Sunday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Semis + Hurling 1/4′s + AI SFC RD 3 
  
June 28
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ¼ final TI 1345 
Football ¼ final TI 1600 

July 4
Saturday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ Final TI TBC 
Hurling Semi-Final TI 1530  

July 5 
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ final TI TBC
Hurling Semi Final TI 1600 

July 11
Saturday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Final TI 1530 
Football 1/2 final TI 1800 

July 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ½ Final TI 1600 

July 19 
Sunday Game Live
Hurling Final TI 1530 

July 25
Saturday Game Live
Camogie Semi-Final TI 1600
Camogie Semi- Final TI 1800

July 26 
Sunday Game Live 
Football Final TI 1530 

August 9
Sunday Game Live 
Junior Camogie Final 
Intermediate Camogie Final
Senior Camogie Final

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