Here is the full list of RTÉ's GAA Championships fixtures this summer

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that this year’s television coverage will begin on 12 April with Armagh v Tyrone in the Ulster Championship from the Athletic Grounds (throw-in 4.15pm, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).

The following week, there will be a live Munster Hurling Championship double-header on 19 April (1.30 pm, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) as Clare take on Waterford before Tipperary’s clash with Cork.

In total, RTÉ will show 35 live Championship games, including the Joe McDonagh Cup and Tailteann Cup Finals, the four provincial football finals, the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, and the All-Ireland semi-finals in football, hurling and camogie.

Damian Lawlor and Marty Morrissey are to be part of the presenting team, along with pundits, including Patrick Horgan, John Mullane, Liam Sheedy, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Peter Canavan and Aoife Sheehan.

RTÉ Television Fixture list

April 12

Sunday Game LIVE

Camogie League Final Div 1b TI 1215

Camogie League Final Div 1a TI 1415

USFC - Armagh v Tyrone TI 1615

April 19

Sunday Game Live

MSHC Clare v Waterford TI 1400

MSHC Tipperary v Cork TI 1600

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April 26

Sunday Game LIVE

MSHC Cork V Limerick TI 1400

CSFC Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York TI 1600

May 3

Sunday Game LIVE

MSHC Clare v Limerick TI 1400 6

USFC Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh TI 1600

May 9

Saturday Game LIVE

Wexford v Dublin TI 1600

May 10

Sunday Game Live

Munster Senior Football Final TI 1345

Connacht Senior Football Final TI 1615



May 17

Sunday Game Live

Leinster Football Final – TI1400

Ulster Football Final – TI 1615

May 23

Saturday Game Live

AI SFC RD 1

May 24

Sunday Game LIVE

LSHC RD 5-Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly TI 1400

MSHC RD 5 – Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary TI 1600

May 31

Sunday Game LIVE

AI SFC RD 1 TI 1600

June 6

Saturday Game LIVE

Joe McDonagh Cup Final TI 1545

Leinster Hurling Final TI 1800

June 7

Sunday Game LIVE

Munster Hurling Final TI 1600

June 14

Sunday Game LIVE

AI SFC RD 2A/2B 1300

AI SFC RD 2A/2B TI 1530

June 20/June 21

Saturday/Sunday Game LIVE

Tailteann Cup Semis + Hurling 1/4′s + AI SFC RD 3



June 28

Sunday Game LIVE

Football ¼ final TI 1345

Football ¼ final TI 1600

July 4

Saturday Game LIVE

Camogie ¼ Final TI TBC

Hurling Semi-Final TI 1530

July 5

Sunday Game LIVE

Camogie ¼ final TI TBC

Hurling Semi Final TI 1600

July 11

Saturday Game LIVE

Tailteann Cup Final TI 1530

Football 1/2 final TI 1800

July 12

Sunday Game LIVE

Football ½ Final TI 1600

July 19

Sunday Game Live

Hurling Final TI 1530

July 25

Saturday Game Live

Camogie Semi-Final TI 1600

Camogie Semi- Final TI 1800

July 26

Sunday Game Live

Football Final TI 1530

August 9

Sunday Game Live

Junior Camogie Final

Intermediate Camogie Final

Senior Camogie Final