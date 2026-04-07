Here is the full list of RTÉ's GAA Championships fixtures this summer

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that this year’s television coverage will begin on 12 April with Armagh v Tyrone in the Ulster Championship from the Athletic Grounds (throw-in 4.15pm, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).
The following week, there will be a live Munster Hurling Championship double-header on 19 April (1.30 pm, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) as Clare take on Waterford before Tipperary’s clash with Cork.
In total, RTÉ will show 35 live Championship games, including the Joe McDonagh Cup and Tailteann Cup Finals, the four provincial football finals, the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, and the All-Ireland semi-finals in football, hurling and camogie.
Damian Lawlor and Marty Morrissey are to be part of the presenting team, along with pundits, including Patrick Horgan, John Mullane, Liam Sheedy, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Peter Canavan and Aoife Sheehan.
RTÉ Television Fixture list
April 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie League Final Div 1b TI 1215
Camogie League Final Div 1a TI 1415
USFC - Armagh v Tyrone TI 1615
April 19
Sunday Game Live
MSHC Clare v Waterford TI 1400
MSHC Tipperary v Cork TI 1600
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April 26
Sunday Game LIVE
MSHC Cork V Limerick TI 1400
CSFC Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York TI 1600
May 3
Sunday Game LIVE
MSHC Clare v Limerick TI 1400 6
USFC Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh TI 1600
May 9
Saturday Game LIVE
Wexford v Dublin TI 1600
May 10
Sunday Game Live
Munster Senior Football Final TI 1345
Connacht Senior Football Final TI 1615
May 17
Sunday Game Live
Leinster Football Final – TI1400
Ulster Football Final – TI 1615
May 23
Saturday Game Live
AI SFC RD 1
May 24
Sunday Game LIVE
LSHC RD 5-Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly TI 1400
MSHC RD 5 – Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary TI 1600
May 31
Sunday Game LIVE
AI SFC RD 1 TI 1600
June 6
Saturday Game LIVE
Joe McDonagh Cup Final TI 1545
Leinster Hurling Final TI 1800
June 7
Sunday Game LIVE
Munster Hurling Final TI 1600
June 14
Sunday Game LIVE
AI SFC RD 2A/2B 1300
AI SFC RD 2A/2B TI 1530
June 20/June 21
Saturday/Sunday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Semis + Hurling 1/4′s + AI SFC RD 3
June 28
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ¼ final TI 1345
Football ¼ final TI 1600
July 4
Saturday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ Final TI TBC
Hurling Semi-Final TI 1530
July 5
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ final TI TBC
Hurling Semi Final TI 1600
July 11
Saturday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Final TI 1530
Football 1/2 final TI 1800
July 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ½ Final TI 1600
July 19
Sunday Game Live
Hurling Final TI 1530
July 25
Saturday Game Live
Camogie Semi-Final TI 1600
Camogie Semi- Final TI 1800
July 26
Sunday Game Live
Football Final TI 1530
August 9
Sunday Game Live
Junior Camogie Final
Intermediate Camogie Final
Senior Camogie Final
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Here is the full list of RTÉ's GAA Championships fixtures this summer
RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that this year’s television coverage will begin on 12 April with Armagh v Tyrone in the Ulster Championship from the Athletic Grounds (throw-in 4.15pm, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).
The following week, there will be a live Munster Hurling Championship double-header on 19 April (1.30 pm, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) as Clare take on Waterford before Tipperary’s clash with Cork.
In total, RTÉ will show 35 live Championship games, including the Joe McDonagh Cup and Tailteann Cup Finals, the four provincial football finals, the Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals, and the All-Ireland semi-finals in football, hurling and camogie.
Damian Lawlor and Marty Morrissey are to be part of the presenting team, along with pundits, including Patrick Horgan, John Mullane, Liam Sheedy, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Peter Canavan and Aoife Sheehan.
RTÉ Television Fixture list
April 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie League Final Div 1b TI 1215
Camogie League Final Div 1a TI 1415
USFC - Armagh v Tyrone TI 1615
April 19
Sunday Game Live
MSHC Clare v Waterford TI 1400
MSHC Tipperary v Cork TI 1600
April 26
Sunday Game LIVE
MSHC Cork V Limerick TI 1400
CSFC Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York TI 1600
May 3
Sunday Game LIVE
MSHC Clare v Limerick TI 1400 6
USFC Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh TI 1600
May 9
Saturday Game LIVE
Wexford v Dublin TI 1600
May 10
Sunday Game Live
Munster Senior Football Final TI 1345
Connacht Senior Football Final TI 1615
May 17
Sunday Game Live
Leinster Football Final – TI1400
Ulster Football Final – TI 1615
May 23
Saturday Game Live
AI SFC RD 1
May 24
Sunday Game LIVE
LSHC RD 5-Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly TI 1400
MSHC RD 5 – Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary TI 1600
May 31
Sunday Game LIVE
AI SFC RD 1 TI 1600
June 6
Saturday Game LIVE
Joe McDonagh Cup Final TI 1545
Leinster Hurling Final TI 1800
June 7
Sunday Game LIVE
Munster Hurling Final TI 1600
June 14
Sunday Game LIVE
AI SFC RD 2A/2B 1300
AI SFC RD 2A/2B TI 1530
June 20/June 21
Saturday/Sunday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Semis + Hurling 1/4′s + AI SFC RD 3
June 28
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ¼ final TI 1345
Football ¼ final TI 1600
July 4
Saturday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ Final TI TBC
Hurling Semi-Final TI 1530
July 5
Sunday Game LIVE
Camogie ¼ final TI TBC
Hurling Semi Final TI 1600
July 11
Saturday Game LIVE
Tailteann Cup Final TI 1530
Football 1/2 final TI 1800
July 12
Sunday Game LIVE
Football ½ Final TI 1600
July 19
Sunday Game Live
Hurling Final TI 1530
July 25
Saturday Game Live
Camogie Semi-Final TI 1600
Camogie Semi- Final TI 1800
July 26
Sunday Game Live
Football Final TI 1530
August 9
Sunday Game Live
Junior Camogie Final
Intermediate Camogie Final
Senior Camogie Final
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GAA looking ahead RTÉ Armagh Tyrone