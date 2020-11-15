BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 15 November 2020
Here's what we're putting on the menu for members of The42 this week

We’d recommend ordering one of everything.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 8:00 PM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO


Image: INPHO

LIKE JURGEN KLOPP trying to decide who to start up front for Liverpool, our members are spoilt for choice again this week.

With another busy weekend of GAA championship action in the books, Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling have taken a break from polishing their All-Ireland medals to pore over the main talking points.

The lads are busy this evening recording another episode of The42 GAA Weekly, which you’ll be able to get stuck into first thing tomorrow morning.

Also coming your way tomorrow is the latest instalment of Rugby Weekly Extra, with Eoin Toolan joining Murray Kinsella to dissect the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Cup.

At the top of the agenda will be Ireland’s game against Wales, which you can share your views on – if you so wish – in our members-only rugby WhatsApp group.

Our attention will turn to next weekend’s fixtures with a live members event on Thursday night, for which we’ve selected a front row of Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman. The lads will tee up Ireland’s clash with England at Twickenham, while also answering any questions you fancy putting to them.

The greatest out-half never to be capped by Ireland is sure to get a mention when Gavin Cooney welcomes Paul Howard to Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast.

A new episode featuring the award-winning author, former Sunday Tribune chief sportswriter, and creator of the outrageously successful Ross O’Carroll Kelly series will be available from Tuesday.

We’ll reveal which of our members conquered Augusta by announcing the winner of our Masters tipping competition, as well as sending you Insider newsletters from our rugby, GAA and football staff.

Don’t forget that your membership also includes access to podcasts like Rise of Kenny, How To Win At Dominoes, Warriors, Really Into Years and The Football Family.

And remember that the fourth offering of Behind The Lines, our annual sportswriting anthology, is now available priced €10, but members can benefit from a 20% discount.

