Matsuyama produces one of the great final rounds to win at Riviera

FORMER MASTERS CHAMPION Hideki Matsuyama fired nine birdies in a scintillating nine-under-par 62 to rally from six shots back for a three-stroke victory in the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club.

Tap-in birdies at the 15th and 16th saw the Japanese star break free atop a crowded leaderboard that saw five players tied for the lead on the back nine.

He added a birdie at the par-five 17th — shooting six-under on the back nine and capping his round with a two-putt par at Riviera’s iconic 18th.

His 17-under total left him three strokes clear of Americans Luke List and Will Zalatoris on 14-under par.

Matsuyama, who was one stroke shy of equalling the course record, had started the day tied for seventh but leapt into contention with birdies at the first three holes.

He opened the back nine with another three-birdie burst, drilling a 10-foot putt at the 10th and firing out of the rough to one foot at the par-five 11th before rolling in a 46-footer at the 12th.

His tap-in birdie at the 15th — where his 189-yard approach shot left him eight inches from the pin — put him among five players sharing the lead at 15-under, and another birdie putt of six inches at the par-three 16th saw him take the solo lead.

He was in the fairway at the par-five 17th and after his second shot rolled through the green he chipped to three feet to pad his lead.

His rivals, meanwhile, were falling by the wayside.

Overnight leader Patrick Cantlay, who had carried a five-shot lead into the weekend and saw it dwindle to two going into the final round, never got anything going, He opened with nine pars before a bogey at the 10th.

Cantlay made just his second birdie of the day at the 18th, carding a one-over 72 that put him in a tie for fourth with Canadian Adam Hadwin and American Xander Schauffele.

Hadwin carded a six-under 65 and Schauffele — whose last-group pairing with good friend Cantlay had been expected to provide the day’s fireworks — signed for a one-under 70.

Matsuyama, hindered by neck and back injuries in recent seasons, claimed his ninth US tour title, but his first since the Sony Open in 2022.

He’ll enjoy a sizeable boost to his world No. 55 ranking as well as a $4 million winner’s prize from the $20 million purse on offer at the third of eight signature events on the US PGA Tour schedule this year.

World number two Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 24th place after he closed out his up-and-down week with a one-under par 70, finishing the tournament on five-under.

Seamus Power shot a level-par 71 on Sunday to finish a shot further back on four-under.

– © AFP 2024