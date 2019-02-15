Hoey and Dunne right in contention ahead of Saturday's action in Perth

Ireland's Paul Dunne enjoyed his second round at the World Super 6 Perth.

Ireland's Paul Dunne enjoyed his second round at the World Super 6 Perth.

MICHAEL HOEY AND Paul Dunne will tee it up again on Saturday morning at the World Super 6 in Perth after promising opening rounds left them four and five strokes respectively behind leader Panuphol Pittayarat.

The pair carry their good form on from last week’s Vic Open in Geelong where Hoey finished inside the top 20.

The 40-year-old finished his opening round strongly and carded three birdies on his back nine to see him finish with a four-under-par 68.

Today’s round was less fruitful, just one bogey and one birdie to his name, but he goes through to Saturday’s action in position to challenge.

Michael Hoey has enjoyed his golf in Australia over the past week. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Dunne, meanwhile, rebounded from Thursday’s round of 73 to book his place among the weekend’s contenders after carding five birdies on Friday afternoon.

There was only a single blemish on his card – a bogey on the 12th – and he sits one shot behind Hoey in a tie for 24th.

Dubliner Gavin Moynihan remains one-over par and outside the cut line after a rocky first day out on course, concluding with a double bogey which left him on +2 and with a lot of work today ahead of Friday’s tee-off.

He started today’s second round strongly with four birdies in his opening 11 holes. However, his round appeared to unravel on the 14th with a bogey and Moynihan closed out his round with a bogey-bogey finish.

Modern Format

This weekend’s action at Lake Karrinyup Club will assume a slightly tweaked format in comparison to regular European Tour events.

The first 36 holes of this week’s action are played as ‘stroke play’, with 156 players seeking to make the cut to be included in the weekend’s action.

The top 65 players and ties make it through to Saturday. Competitors will then be whittled down to the top 24 players to compete on Sunday’s matchplay final day.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley has supported the idea of new formats in golf to attract young fans to the game. Source: Niall Carson

Sunday’s action is divided into two rounds. The top eight ranked players heading into the final day will get a bye into the second round.

Players ranked nine to 24 will face each other in first round matchplay face-offs over six holes. Sudden death will be in effect if the players are tied after six holes.

Those who received a bye to make it into the second round will face the winners of the first in the quarter-finals.

Play will continue in this format until a winner is crowned on Sunday afternoon.

