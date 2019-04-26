WBO dismisses Dennis Hogan's appeal over controversial world-title defeat

A COMPLAINT LODGED by Dennis Hogan’s management over the Kildare boxer’s recent defeat to Jaime Munguia has been denied by the World Boxing Organisation.

Earlier this month, Munguia retained his WBO light-middleweight title with a majority-decision win in his native Mexico against the 34-year-old Irishman.

However, the result raised eyebrows as many observers questioned the assessment of the judges, who scored the fight 114-114, 115-113, 116-112 in the champion’s favour.

“I knew I won the fight,” Hogan, who’s based in Australia, said at the time. “I knew in my heart and soul. I’m so disappointed to train as hard as I did and for this to happen.”

This evening, the WBO released a statement which insisted that a review conducted by five independent judges showed that the bout had been scored correctly.

The statement concludes: “It can be established that the results favour Jaime Munguia. Taking these findings into consideration, the complaint presented by Team Hogan on 16 April, 2019 is hereby denied.”

Should Hogan’s camp wish to lodge a further appeal to the WBO’s Complaint and Grievance Committee, they have 14 days to do so.

