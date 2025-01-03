Hoge grabs one-shot lead in Hawaii, Scheffler out after Christmas dinner accident

AMERICAN TOM Hoge fired a 9-under-par round of 64 to grab the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s season-opening The Sentry tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii on Thursday.

Hoge led by a stroke from compatriot Will Zalatoris and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama at the first of eight ‘signature events’ on the tour.

Those events are designed to bring the elite of the tour together at regular points throughout the season. Still, world number one Scottie Scheffler is missing after hurting his hand in a Christmas dinner cooking accident.

Hoge began in fine style with birdies on four of the opening five holes before he three-putted on the par-4 sixth for a bogey.

The 35-year-old, whose solitary win on the PGA Tour came at Pebble Beach in 2022, bounced back though with birdies on the seventh and ninth holes, reaching the turn in 31.

He made four birdies on the back nine, including on the par-5 18th, and was delighted with his work on the greens in particular.

Advertisement

“I really didn’t have many expectations coming in, because there wasn’t a whole lot of play or practice the last few months. But felt like I was putting really well coming into the week,” he said.

Hoge was among the early players out and benefitted from relatively still conditions while those playing later in the afternoon had to contend with some gusty winds.

“We had a few holes where there wasn’t a whole lot of impact from the wind. By the time we made the turn it came up pretty strong,” he said.

While there is only a short break in the PGA Tour’s schedule between seasons, Hoge said he had made sure to take plenty of time off.

“I played all the way through Mexico, first week of November. Then was just at home, and we had our first child in early December, so (that) kind of forced time off.

“I feel like with the changes in the schedule, last year was a lot of golf from now until the Tour Championship, it was cramped in there pretty tight, so I felt like I was pretty burned out at that point, needed a little bit of time away,” he said.

Zalatoris was bogey-free in his impressive 65 as he looks to recapture the form that saw him finish runner-up in three major championships — the 2021 Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open the following year.

The 28-year-old Californian underwent back surgery in April 2023 but said he is feeling good.

“It’s nice to be in a really good spot and really good head space. Body feels great. Put in a lot of great work over the last four months,” he said.

“I don’t need to be sitting on the range hitting 300 balls trying to find it, I need to go back out there and play the game.”

Matsuyama threatened to grab a share of the lead after making an eagle on the par-45 15th, where he struck a 252-yard approach shot to six feet from the hole.

Americans Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, and Canadian Corey Conners, were all a shot behind Zalatoris and Morikawa.

– © AFP 2025