JP McManus's Jonbon digs deep for another pulsating Ascot victory

JONBON HAD TO dig as deep as he ever has to see off the gallant Pic d’Orhy in a thrilling renewal of the Ascot Chase.

Winning at the highest level for a 12th time, only Kauto Star now stands above him for that modern-day accolade.

Harry Cobden ensured he was going to test Jonbon’s stamina to the limit and Nicky Henderson’s star briefly looked in trouble, but Nico de Boinville knows him ever so well now and the 4-9 favourite came out on top by a length and a half.

Henderson said: “He’s been something special, hasn’t he, and I know JP (McManus) loves him, and don’t we all?

“You don’t get many like that. His record says it all and even if he’s beat, he doesn’t lie down.”

An INCREDIBLE battle! 🤯



Jonbon beats Pic D'orhy in a Betfair Ascot Chase to remember! pic.twitter.com/WpQHouWLlU — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 14, 2026

Advertisement

The missing piece in the Jonbon trophy cabinet is an elusive victory at the Cheltenham Festival and after being left unchanged by Paddy Power at 4-1 for the Ryanair, Henderson suggested he would relish giving the 10-year-old another chance to land a telling blow at National Hunt’s showpiece.

“We’ll see what JP wants to do, and he has a lot of balls to chuck up in the air,” Henderson added.

“I would have thought the Ryanair would be his best chance of getting that win and I can’t see why you would want to come back two miles, and you are not going to go any further, although I would have ridden him in a National Hunt Chase back in the day!”

Meanwhile, at Gowran Park, 4-9 favourite Impaire et Passe – making his first appearance since last April – finished strongest to win the feature Grade 2 Red Mills Chase by a length and a quarter from Sa Fureur.

👀 Impaire Et Passe reels in Sa Fureur to make a winning return 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/WKJ7ErzeK7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 14, 2026

It was part of a four-timer on the day for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend, which also included victory in the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle as Storm Heart (11-10 fav) beat Workahead by a length and a half.