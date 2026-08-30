Moses Itauma taken to hospital after being stopped in heavyweight title fight

MOSES ITAUMA’S RISE through the heavyweight ranks stalled after his challenge for the vacant IBF world title ended in a ninth-round stoppage by Filip Hrgovic at The O2.

Facing the toughest test of his 15-fight career against an experienced and durable Olympic medal winner, Itauma took command of the early rounds but tired and the eighth and ninth swung dramatically in Hrgovic’s favour.

The rivals traded blows in two classic rounds, and it was the heart and granite chin of Hrgovic that won out with referee Howard Foster stopping the fight while Itauma was taking a barrage of shots with only the ropes holding him up.

Seeing that his fighter had been staggering around the ring in the face of Hrgovic’s onslaught, trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel but Foster had already intervened.

At the end of a thrilling clash, Itauma was carried from the ring on a stretcher after receiving medical treatment and he was subsequently taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old – who was bidding to become the second youngest world heavyweight champion in history behind Mike Tyson – was exhausted after emptying the tanks in pursuit of the title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

At one point in the ninth, he looked like he was about to topple over on a night when both fighters showed remarkable courage.

It was the first time Itauma had been beyond the sixth round and the super tough Hrgovic made his experience tell, surviving the early storm and then dragging the contest into the trenches where he knew he could outlast the home favourite.

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The 34-year-old had sought to unsettle Itauma throughout the week by insulting his rival, but the younger man showed no sign of nerves as he took command of the first round.

Busy from the start, he landed with several straight left hands with little coming back from Hrgovic.

The Croatian continued retreating in the second and was given a standing eight count after being caught with a right hook, while his body continued to absorb heavy blows.

But by the end of the third round Itauma’s chin had been tested a number of times, although a vicious counter right hook reminded Hrgovic that he could not afford to take any risks.

Itauma was in full command and while there were signs he was tiring, he was still regularly connecting with his opponent’s rock hard chin with a successful uppercut at the end of the fifth bringing The O2 to its feet.

A firefight broke out in an explosive sixth round that saw both fighters land flush and for a moment Itauma was stunned before he hit back with interest.

By the eighth they appeared to have punched themselves to a standstill with only heart keeping Hrgovic in contention, but when they emerged for the eighth it was clear Itauma was feeling the pace more.

While he continued to connect off both hands, Hrgovic was soaking up the punishment and lining up thunderous shots.

Itauma refused to give up but he was lurching around the ring and needed rescuing from himself and thankfully Foster intervened.