Hull City defender gets all-clear after cancer treatment

Angus MacDonald has been praised for ‘tremendous courage’ after he was successfully treated.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 8:11 AM
Hull City defender Angus MacDonald.
HULL CITY DEFENDER Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear from bowel cancer.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the early stages of the disease in August and immediately began treatment, which was completed successfully this month.

“Hull City are delighted to announce the wonderful news that Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear from bowel cancer,” the Championship club said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their happiness at this fantastic news.

“Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods.

“We would like to wish him and his family and friends a wonderful Christmas and we all look forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club.”

MacDonald joined Hull in January 2018 after spending 18 months at Barnsley.

He played 12 times in 2017-18 but only managed one league appearance last term after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

Hull, who host Birmingham City on Saturday, are 14th in the table after 22 games.

