IRFU blocks all NIQ front row signings from next season on

THE IRFU’S NEW performance director, David Humphreys, has revealed that the union has decided to block all non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] signings in the front row for the four provinces from next season onwards.

While Leinster are expected to confirm the addition of veteran French tighthead prop Rabah Slimani ahead of next season, that will be the last NIQ deal for the provinces in the front row until the IRFU feels that Ireland’s depth in those positions has improved.

The union is keen to see Andy Farrell’s options at loosehead prop improve in particular, while also adding more depth for Ireland at hooker and tighthead prop.

Leinster being given IRFU approval to bring Slimani in as a replacement for the outgoing Samoa tighthead Michael Ala’alatoa pre-dated Humphrey’s arrival but he said it will be the last signing of its kind for the foreseeable future.

“My own view is that it’s a short-term decision to bring him in to address a couple of issues in Leinster over the next 12 months,” said Humphreys yesterday in Durban

“After next year, there will be no front row forwards coming into the Irish system until we have got the strength in depth we know is needed to support the provinces and Ireland in the medium- to long-term.”

There has been widespread concern about Ireland’s depth at loosehead behind Andrew Porter, who is one of the most important players in Farrell’s squad and regularly plays a high number of minutes in games. Porter has no genuine competitors for his place.

36-year-old Cian Healy is Porter’s back-up but isn’t as explosive a player as he once was while the lack of faith in other looseheads around the country was underlined by Farrell bringing Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole to South Africa as his third loosehead option.

O’Toole has trained at loosehead with Ireland but has yet to play a professional game there, with his 13 Test caps coming at tighthead.

New IRFU performance director David Humphreys Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland are better stocked at tighthead with Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Oli Jager and O’Toole the leading options on that side, while the depth chart at hooker includes Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, Rob Herring, and Dave Heffernan, who was called up as an injury replacement for Sheehan in South Africa this week.

Humphreys has indicated that the IRFU wants better competition and depth across all three front row slots but particularly at loosehead and tighthead.

“It’s not about putting pressure on the provinces, but they also need to develop those props,” said Humphreys.

“They need to find props and to ensure that they are competitive, both now and as they need to replace some of the more senior players.

“So there’s every likelihood of that because of the challenge we have in the front row positions that from next year onwards, there won’t be front row forwards coming into the provinces that won’t be Irish-qualified.

“We’ve got to find ways of protecting… Andy can’t go out and sign foreign players, so we have got to find ways to make sure that, yes, we have a national responsibility but that starts with the provinces and the pressure will be on them: ‘You have got to deliver those players to make you competitive.’

“If they do that, because of the way our system is structured and the game time and opportunities, those players will come through and develop into international players.”

For now, Ulster prop O’Toole is the third-in-line at loosehead and given that he’s only 25, it would make some sense to have him switch across from tighthead, as Porter did several years ago.

The issue is that Ulster need O’Toole at tighthead, where he has become an increasingly important player for the province.

Asked if the IRFU would like to see O’Toole playing at loosehead for Ulster, Humphreys suggested there was scope for the Drogheda native to cover both sides, à la Springboks props Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit.

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to come in and talk about individual players,” said Humphreys.

“When we look at the Irish situation in a number of positions, we need players playing regularly who are going to be able to step up and perform at international level.

“There’s no question that the conversations have been ongoing for some time about where the best position for Tom is for himself, in terms of him as a player maximising his potential because that’s what we want.

“Whether that’s at loosehead or tighthead, that’s going to be an ongoing conversation. As players have shown in the past, if you have an ability to play both sides of the scrum, that’s a huge advantage for the player, for the province, and for Andy Farrell.”

Having formally started his role after a three-month handover period alongside David Nucifora, Humphreys is in South Africa to take in the Ireland U20s’ campaign at the World Championship in Cape Town and the senior squad’s tour in Pretoria and now Durban.

Meanwhile, back in Ireland, Connacht announced the signing of Kiwi out-half Josh Ioane ahead of next season, which also confirmed that one of Leinster’s out-halves will not be moving west, as had been floated.

Connacht had initially looked for an Irish-qualified out-half, making an approach to bring Leinster’s Sam Prendergast to Galway on loan. It’s believed that Leinster’s Harry Byrne was also discussed, but the westerners have ended up with an NIQ player.

“We looked at what the obvious solution might be and there wasn’t one,” said Humphreys, who wasn’t willing to go into specific details.

“Again, to go back, because we have got a lot of number 10s coming through the system in the short term to help Connacht develop their other players, we’ve got to try and remain competitive.

“So, while we can push as far as we want, there comes a point where we have to look at other opportunities and Ioane will add real value to Connacht next year.

“But that becomes part of the discussion – I’d push it back to the provinces. They have got to sell what they’re offering on the playing front, training facilities, coaching, everything to make a player want to go there.

“I don’t feel there’s any merit in forcing players to go where they don’t want to go.”

Connacht have signed Josh Ioane. Photosport / Bruce Lim/INPHO Photosport / Bruce Lim/INPHO / Bruce Lim/INPHO

While reiterating that the IRFU will never make players switch provinces, he did underline again that anyone rejecting the chance to possibly be a first-choice player in a different province is making a statement about their own ambition.

“It sends a very clear message to Andy Farrell,” said Humphreys.

“If you’re happy to sit third, fourth, maybe fifth-choice when you could be playing somewhere else and potentially developing your career, that’s not the sort of player that will be travelling to places like this on tour.”

While Humphreys is still getting to grips with all of the wide-ranging areas his job touches upon, he had encouraging words for All-Ireland League clubs as he highlighted their importance to the Irish rugby system.

He said the AIL is crucial for young players who need game time and who can benefit from the different styles of coaching and unique challenges in the league. Humphreys has come to understand that sevens rugby can continue to play a part in the system too.

He’s optimistic that Irish rugby can build from its current strong base, although he isn’t getting drawn into any discussion about when Ireland will finally break their World Cup quarter-final glass ceiling.

“I have never believed the success of the Irish system should be based on a four-year cycle,” said Humphreys.

“The World Cup has almost become a millstone because we’ve all been there and it’s a focus.

“I’ve said this internally as well – making sure our provinces are competitive and that Ireland continue to win games is as important to me as looking to 2027.

“If we get the next year-on-year right… international rugby is about winning. You speak to any international coach, while they might say they’re looking down the track with one or two changes, the reality is you’ve got to win games.

“Our November series [this year] is going to be pretty tough again, so it’s about making sure we have a squad ready to play and win the November series and then go win the Six Nations.

“We went into last year’s World Cup with 17 wins on the bounce, we probably couldn’t have had a better preparation. You look at it on a campaign-by-campaign basis. You step back once in a while but it’s about winning.”