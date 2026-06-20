Record-smashing Hurricanes sweep to first Super Rugby title in a decade

Hurricanes 60

Chiefs 5

THE HURRICANES COMPLETED a dominant season by blowing away the Chiefs in Saturday’s Super Rugby final to secure their first title in a decade.

The home side seemed to revel in the gale-force Wellington winds, scoring four of their nine tries in the first half to lead 29-0, and outplaying a Chiefs team who were beaten finalists for a fourth successive year.

It was a record winning margin for a Super Rugby final, surpassing the 44-point gap when South Africa’s Bulls beat the Chiefs 61-17 in 2009.

The Hurricanes also smashed the records for most tries (113) and most points (745) in a season.

Josh Moorby grabbed a double and Fehi Fineanganofo crossed once to leave both Hurricanes wingers on 17 tries for the season, another record.

Fehi Fineanganofo the record breaker! 👏



Scoring 17 tries this season, the most of any player ever in the history of Super Rugby 🤯#SuperRugbyPacific #SRP30 #SRPGrandFinal pic.twitter.com/jUsictNYMc — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) June 20, 2026

The Chiefs had no answer to the Hurricanes’ slick passing game and fluent running lines that constantly put players into space.

A dominant pack also laid the platform for scrum-half Cam Roigard and fellow All Black Jordie Barrett at inside centre.

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Hurricanes fly-half Ruben Love crossed for two tries to finish with 25 points, including a 50-metre penalty goal on the stroke of half-time.

His Chiefs opposite number, Damian McKenzie, had a game to forget, the gusty wind playing havoc with his kicking game, with the visitors forced to defend for much of the final.

It was the Hurricanes’ second championship title after their 2016 triumph.

The Chiefs’ two titles came in 2012 and 2013, despite contesting five of the past six finals and hammering defending champions the Crusaders 49-12 in the semi-finals.

Their hopes were again frustrated even before the break after tries by Moorby, Love, Fineanganofo, and Callum Harkin.

Moorby bagged his second soon after the restart and tries then followed for Devan Flanders, Jone Rova, Barrett, and Love.

What are we witnessing?! 🤯



With this stunner, Josh Moorby equals teammate Fehi Fineanganofo with 17, the most tries scored in a single season 👏#SuperRugbyPacific #SRP30 #SRPGrandFinal pic.twitter.com/l3RR7EjNrY — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) June 20, 2026

A late try by replacement Naitoa Ah Kuoi ensured the Chiefs did not become the first team to be held scoreless in a Super Rugby final.

– © AFP 2026