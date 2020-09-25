'I played a lot better than my score' - Padraig Harrington struggles at Irish Open

reland's Padraig Harrington tees off the 10th during day two of The Irish Open.

PADRAIG HARRINGTON ENDURED a difficult day at the Irish Open.

The Dubliner, who was playing in his first tournament in six months, slipped the wrong side of the projected cut after a bogey on the 18th hole left him on six-over overall.

With the cut set to be five-over, the Dubliner’s chances this year appear to be all but over, and he told RTÉ Sport that his performance was better than his disappointing score suggested.

“I was just happy to be out there to be honest,” he said

“It’s a pity. It’s going to be one [shot] too many by the looks of it. I didn’t take my chances early on and then got a few swirling winds, didn’t chip very well. I played a lot better than my score, but these things happen.

“It’s fine. There was some good stuff at times. I’d always take positives from it. My short game was poor — normally it’s my strength. That can be expected when you’ve not been out playing.

“I second-guessed myself a few times on a few shots. That’s the sort of thing that goes away with play.”

