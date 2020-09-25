BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

'I played a lot better than my score' - Padraig Harrington struggles at Irish Open

The Dubliner slipped the wrong side of the projected cut after a bogey on the 18th hole.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Sep 2020, 6:36 PM
13 minutes ago 196 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5215076
reland's Padraig Harrington tees off the 10th during day two of The Irish Open.
Image: PA
reland's Padraig Harrington tees off the 10th during day two of The Irish Open.
reland's Padraig Harrington tees off the 10th during day two of The Irish Open.
Image: PA

PADRAIG HARRINGTON ENDURED a difficult day at the Irish Open.

The Dubliner, who was playing in his first tournament in six months, slipped the wrong side of the projected cut after a bogey on the 18th hole left him on six-over overall.

With the cut set to be five-over, the Dubliner’s chances this year appear to be all but over, and he told RTÉ Sport that his performance was better than his disappointing score suggested.

“I was just happy to be out there to be honest,” he said

“It’s a pity. It’s going to be one [shot] too many by the looks of it. I didn’t take my chances early on and then got a few swirling winds, didn’t chip very well. I played a lot better than my score, but these things happen.

“It’s fine. There was some good stuff at times. I’d always take positives from it. My short game was poor — normally it’s my strength. That can be expected when you’ve not been out playing.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I second-guessed myself a few times on a few shots. That’s the sort of thing that goes away with play.”

 

You can follow the Irish Open leaderboard here.

More to follow 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie