Henderson and Kitshoff doubts for Ulster's trip to Clermont but key trio return

ULSTER WILL MAKE calls later in the week on the availability of captain Iain Henderson and loosehead Steven Kitshoff for Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Clermont.

Ireland international Henderson (foot) and the departing Springbok Kitshoff (ankle) picked up injuries during last weekend’s Round of 16 victory at Montpellier and are currently doubts for the northern province’s trip back to France.

There is better news for Ulster, however, in the shapes of Tom Stewart, Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry, all of whom will be available to Richie Murphy this weekend.

Stockdale missed the victory over Montpellier through illness, while Stewart was injured. Lowry, meanwhile, has completed his return-to-play protocols following a head injury against the Stormers in Cape Town two weekends ago.

Advertisement

Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Callum Reid, Ben Moxham, and Billy Burns all remain ruled out of action with no further updates as to the timelines for their recoveries.