Costello: Stade win 'a significant step up' for Munster

MUNSTER WILL CARRY momentum into next weekend’s trip to Castres after the province opened their Champions Cup campaign with a dominant 33-7 defeat of Stade Francais at Thomond Park.

The bonus-point victory means Munster have now won two games on the bounce since returning from the November international break, having also toppled the Lions in Limerick last weekend.

Interim head coach Ian Costello, who has taken the reins since Munster and Graham Rowntree parted ways in late October, says he in encouraged by what he’s seen from the group over the last two weeks.

“Like last week, there were some elements of the performance that we were delighted with. I think it was probably a significant step up even.

“Obviously there was 15/18 minutes where we lost our way a little bit and it turned into a bit of a strange game but 60 minutes of that, we were really happy with.

Specifically, our lineout was 100pc again, looked really crisp, scrum was really solid, and when the game was quick, I thought we looked really, really good.

“For the second week in a row, I thought bar one moment, our defence was outstanding. And our attack was so good getting close to the line, but we left a few chances close to the line behind us. But that’s exciting, we have something to build on for the next six days.”

Munster are away to Castres next Friday night and have no fresh injury concerns off the back of this attritional round one game. The French side lost two players to red cards in the second half and were physical throughout, although Munster were more than able to match them in that department.

“We’re taking two days off. It’s important we’re fresh. It’s been a big focus of the group that we will train fast and make sure we feel fresh and prepared.

“So yeah, the lads deserve to work really hard and we come in and have a short week. So just sharpens the focus. We will freshen up the squad. The medics have done such a good job and the S&C staff (are working so) that we have more bodies back on the pitch.

“The squad is healthier and more competitive, so we can make a few changes to bring that extra bit of hunger and bounce going to Castres in a few days time.”

There was lots to like about Munster’s performance but the highlight was Shane Daly’s excellent first-half score. Marking his 100th cap in style, Daly used his boot and pace to beat two defenders on the wing and score Munster’s second try.

“It was a big week for Shane,” Costello added.

“He’s such an important player and person in our squad. He was the (URC) iron man last year in terms of the minutes played and he’s been a bit frustrated at the start of this season.

“He’s had a few injuries but he epitomises everything good about this club. He’s such a good professional. He’s such a good person and he makes everyone around him better and I’m delighted that we could acknowledge that with a quality performance and a win tonight.”