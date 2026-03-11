Pressure mounts on Igor Tudor after record-breaking losing start as Spurs boss

IGOR TUDOR’S POSITION as Tottenham boss is under intense pressure after another awful night for the Croatian in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust called for “emergency action” after a chaotic 5-2 loss at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

More records tumbled for Spurs on an extraordinary evening where young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was withdrawn after 17 minutes due to two terrible errors.

Defeat made Tudor the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four games in charge, while the club have lost six games in a row for the first time in their history.

Tudor has only been in charge for 25 days, but refused to answer questions about his future post-match.

“Tonight’s performance and result is a total disgrace,” a statement from THST read. “It’s symptomatic of the abysmal state of things at Spurs right now.

“From the January transfer window to the management appointments, the lack of leadership and the total absence of anyone with a Spurs pedigree informing these decisions. Where is the Daring to Do? Where are the Echoes of Glory?

“Emergency action is needed as right now we are sleepwalking off the edge of a cliff. Being a Spurs fan has never been so difficult but supporters will not sit by and watch the club continue to decline.

“At the very least those in Madrid should have their match tickets refunded. But all we really care about is that the club make us proud. We are here to support the team and be the 12th man. But we all deserve so much more.”

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood accused Tudor of “adding fuel to the fire” and believes the club might make their move during the international break later this month.

“He keeps chopping and changing things, which is a worry to be honest,” Sherwood said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“He’s gone from three at the back to four at the back, then back to three again, with players playing out of position. I’ve scratched my head at some of the decisions he’s made since he came in.

“He hasn’t given the players a lift at all. He’s a firefighter who has a can of petrol in his hand at the moment – he’s adding fuel to the fire rather than restoring confidence to the players.

“Hopefully he can turn it around but, if he doesn’t, I think Spurs might roll the dice again. There’s an international break after their game against Nottingham Forest, which would be a good opportunity for a new manager to come in and have a look at things.”

Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League, one point above West Ham and Forest, with their next match a trip to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool.