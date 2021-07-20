Increased Aviva capacity permitted for Bohemians' upcoming European tie

IT HAS been confirmed that a total of 8,000 fans will be permitted at the Aviva Stadium for Bohemians’ upcoming Uefa Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg tie against Dudelange of Luxembourg.

The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm on 29 July.

The attendance figure is an increase from the 6,000 permitted to attend Bohemians’ clash against Stjarnan last Thursday, as the Irish side earned an impressive win on the night.

A club statement added: “Pre-sale tickets will be made available for members and season ticket holders tomorrow (Wednesday) from 2pm.

“Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am Thursday via Ticketmaster.

“General admission tickets are priced at €20, premium level €30, while there will be a limited number of U16s tickets available at the reduced rate of €10.

“As explained ahead of the previous round, tickets can only be bought in pairs to maximise capacity while adhering to two-metre social distancing.”

The first leg, however, will likely be inaccessible for Irish fans, with the club explaining: “We regret to inform supporters that, as it stands, Dudelange will not be providing a stream for this Thursday’s first leg. This is completely out of our hands, and we do not have the rights to stream the game ourselves. Should Dudelange’s situation change, we will inform you immediately.”