Full squads can attend inter-county games as challenge matches return next week

NON-PLAYING MEMBERS of inter-county panels will be allowed attend games, the government have confirmed.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers announced the news on Twitter as the start of the 2021 season looms.

It means players who are not included in the matchday 26-man squads for inter-county league and championship games can enter the grounds and watch their team-mates in action.

“Happy to confirm that non-playing members of inter-county panels may attend games when the league season starts,” posted Chambers.

“All members of panels make a significant contribution to the performance of their counties. Important this is recognised.”

In addition, it has emerged that inter-county challenge games can resume from next week.

The easing of government restrictions will see inter-county travel permitted from Monday, 10 May and challenge games can resume on the same date.

