Ireland back in contention after Evening performances

SARAH ENNIS GOT the Ireland team off to an almost perfect start on day two of Eventing in Versailles.

Ennis and Action Lady M came home on a score of 41.2 after a clear round with just 3.2 time penalties to bring the Irish back into contention with Susie Berry and Austin O’Connor to come later.

“She was incredible – where the crowds didn’t help in the dressage ring, they actually helped out there today,” Ennis said.

“I’ve never seen so many people! She can be a little spooky and she actually backed away from the crowds, and I could ride around the turns. I stuck to the plan, and she was on it all the way.

“The ground hasn’t dried overnight and I nearly slipped in the woods but that was the only real scare. She actually lost a couple of shoes out on the track so fair dues to her – it really was a brilliant performance.”

Berry followed up with another clear round on board Wellfields Lincoln, finishing with 15.2 time penalties. After a score of 33.0 in dressage yesterday, Berry moves to 48.2 after day two.

Cork’s O’Connor delivered a foot-perfect clear cross country round within the time on board Colorado Blue to lie 14th individually in the Eventing.

O’Connor and his dashing grey came home one second under the limit to remain on his dressage score of 31.7 – leaving Ireland on a team total of 121.10 in eighth place.