Farrell set to name Ireland squad as he targets Nations Championship title

AND JUST LIKE that, international rugby is nearly upon us again.

Andy Farrell will name his Ireland squad for the second window of the Nations Championship on Wednesday, just 16 days ahead of their clash with Argentina in Dublin on Friday 6 November.

Ireland then face Fiji the following Saturday before the world-leading Springboks come to town on Saturday 21 November for what could be a titanic clash.

It remains to be seen where Ireland finish in the Northern Hemisphere table after those three games, with Farrell’s side currently fourth behind France, Scotland and England.

Like everyone else, Ireland will have a play-off game in the finals series at Twickenham on 27/28/29 November.

This is a huge year for Ireland given that the World Cup is now truly looming and Farrell got the ball rolling by inviting a group of over 60 players to a short training camp during the summer, getting everyone aligned for the challenges ahead.

We all know by now that Farrell’s focus for the upcoming campaign will be contesting for a spot in the Nations Championship final against the leader of the Southern Hemisphere table. The Ireland boss is always thinking about silverware, yet he will clearly have an eye on what’s down the road in Australia next year.

After a disappointing end to this year’s July window when Ireland were beaten by New Zealand in Auckland, delivering an error-strewn performance, Farrell will be demanding a notable uplift in accuracy and energy from his players.

He was in Galway last weekend to watch Connacht beat a Saracens side including his son, Owen, and must have enjoyed seeing Stuart Lancaster’s men overcome a poor start and play with thrilling attacking incision.

Farrell must also have taken pleasure in seeing so many of his Ireland frontliners firing for Leinster as they won in Clermont, with out-half Sam Prendergast starting the season in fine form.

Perhaps most pleasing of all was the sight of the Leinster scrum doing such damage in that game, even winning a penalty try. It was a relatively poor Clermont front row, but Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and co. showed no mercy. Ireland were on the receiving end of a few scrum batterings last season, so it’s an area where they need to improve.

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Andrew Porter is set for his Ireland return. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Porter missed the July tour to Australia and New Zealand due to injury, and he looks in lively form at the beginning of this campaign. His Leinster team-mates and fellow loosehead props, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle, remain sidelined, but Billy Bohan’s debut against Japan was a big positive from the summer trip, while Jeremy Loughman has been good for Munster so far this season.

Munster’s victory over Racing last weekend saw a few of their young guns showing further potential, while some of Ulster’s international contingent were involved as Richie Murphy’s men beat Zebre in the Challenge Cup.

There is another weekend of URC action ahead, with plenty of Ireland players set to be involved, so Farrell will hope for more of the same from his men. The Leinster v Munster clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday will make for particularly interesting viewing as Farrell continues to weigh up his selection options for the Argentina match.

The Ireland boss will have been delighted to see Connacht’s Mack Hansen make such an encouraging start to the campaign, given his injury travails. Farrell is a huge fan of Hansen’s creativity and work ethic, whether at fullback, right wing, or left wing.

Ryan Baird, another who missed much of last season due to injury, is also up and running with Leinster, having previously been the incumbent for Ireland at number six. Connacht’s Cian Prendergast has started this season superbly, so he will again be in contention for that blindside role, where Tadhg Beirne started the most recent Ireland Test.

Prendergast was perhaps the best player on the pitch against Saracens last weekend and continues to develop into an impressive leader. His start for Ireland against Australia in July didn’t go to plan, but he would relish another crack at blindside.

Jack Conan, who can play at number eight or number six, suffered a badly timed shoulder injury for Leinster against Clermont in the process of scoring a superb try, which accentuates the ongoing absence of Ireland skipper Caelan Doris.

Sheehan is set to continue captaining Ireland from hooker next month, having taken on that role comfortably in July, and it will be interesting to see what happens in Ireland’s number eight jersey.

Connacht man Sean Jansen enjoyed an impressive debut there against Japan in the summer, earning a spot on the bench against his native New Zealand. He looks well-placed to kick on with Ireland in November.

Ulster’s Bryn Ward, who can also play openside, replaced Doris for that tour but he is currently sidelined from provincial duty due to a knee injury.

Connacht back rows Sean Jansen and Cian Prendergast. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Munster’s uncapped 22-year-old Brian Gleeson is a player the Irish coaches have been interested in since his two dominant seasons as an Ireland U20 international, and he’s in good form, so he could earn a call-up.

Ulster man Nick Timoney has been pushing hard at openside, where Josh van der Flier is the incumbent, but he has previously played lots of rugby at number eight for his province and is presumably across the role with Ireland, given that he is now even listed as an option to cover hooker on the official teamsheets.

There are others like Doris who missed July and remain sidelined. Munster out-half Jack Crowley, who had regained the number 10 shirt during this year’s Six Nations, is chief among them. The complete uncertainty around his recovery is obviously very concerning.

Prendergast looks likely to continue as the first-choice out-half for Ireland, but Farrell will surely be delighted to have seen Ciarán Frawley making such an immediate impact at number 10 for Connacht. Farrell and the Irish coaches had stressed their desire to see him starting games at out-half more frequently, and 28-year-old Frawley has just done that for three weekends in a row for the second time in his career.

Harry Byrne, the third out-half who travelled in the summer, looks set for further time out due to concussion, so Farrell looks likely to have a fresh face in that slot in his squad.

Munster’s 20-year-old exciting playmaker Charlie O’Shea has put his hand up recently, although Ulster’s 22-year-old Jack Murphy has played well over a longer period and featured for Ireland A last season.

There is a ‘new’ contender at out-half with Joey Carbery having returned to Leinster, making his first appearance of the season last weekend. The 30-year-old has 37 caps of Test experience. At the other end of the experience scale, Leinster’s 21-year-old Caspar Gabriel has talent and toughness.

Ulster’s Jamie Benson, who is Irish-qualified, is another candidate. He can play at fullback and inside centre, and moved to the number 10 shirt for Ulster last weekend. These are early days for him in Irish rugby, but the 24-year-old is clearly a tidy player. He was seemingly already involved in the Ireland training camp during the summer.

As for the scrum-half slot, Farrell would be deeply relieved to see key man Jamison Gibson-Park making his comeback from a groin injury for Leinster this weekend, with optimism that will be the case. Gibson-Park hasn’t played yet this season but looks on track to get going imminently.

Jamison Gibson-Park is set for his Leinster return. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Munster trio of lock Edwin Edogbo, centre Tom Farrell and wing Calvin Nash were among those who missed out on the summer tour and have yet to play for their province this season, although Edogbo is set for his comeback in red ahead of the international window.

Another big second row, Leinster’s Conor O’Tighearnaigh, has impressed the Irish coaching staff and earned his Champions Cup debut off the bench last weekend. There are other uncapped forwards like Munster’s Seán Edogbo and Ulster’s David McCann who have been making further provincial progress too.

Connacht wing Shayne Bolton is another player whose combativeness and power Farrell likes, so he will have been in consideration after missing out on potentially touring during the summer due to injury.

In all likelihood, the Ireland team will have a familiar look to it when that Argentina game rolls around. Farrell is never one for completely ripping up the script, particularly not with a trophy up for grabs, the Six Nations around the corner, and the World Cup looming.

A sprinkling of fresh faces this November would be welcome, though, as the Ireland boss continues to try to develop more genuine depth in his group and perhaps even polish up a rough diamond or two for his frontline matchday 23.

A fascinating and fun autumn window lies ahead.