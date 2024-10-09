Ireland arrive in Finland feeling positive and ready to play without fear

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON BELIVES his players will become fearless once they know exactly what he demands from them.

The Republic of Ireland manager says he feels a lot more confident in how the squad have been taking on his messages since linking up for this Nations League away double header with Finland and Greece.

Speaking this morning in Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s game, Hallgrímsson was adamant that clarity for the players will lead to positive results.

“Without fear goes in line with confidence of knowing what you should do, then you start to play without fear, when everybody is going in the same direction, knowing what is going to happen,” he said.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson (right) with captain Nathan Collins in Helsinki. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I said before this camp and after the last camp, I felt it looks like players are not confident when there is a run and not a pass, or a pass and not a run. The decision making is slow because you are hesitant of going, so I think confidence comes with knowing what you are doing and slowly you build upon that.

“We have just been continuing trying to implement the principles we’d like to have in play, showing them the good stuff from our last camp and the bad things as well, just trying to learn from the last camp and then on to this one.

“Honestly, I really feel much better in this camp, both on meetings, on the sessions, there’s a higher tempo in what we are doing, that would tell me that they are getting it better than last time and maybe understandable a new coach, new things, etc.

“I feel better this camp but that’s mainly what we have been doing, we had maybe five meetings, we are doing more talking than training. We need to find our ways to win, and once we do, hopefully we can keep on winning.”

The players started training in the Finnish capital at 11am local time (9am Irish) as it is the manager’s preference to allow them more time to rest in the build up to kick off tomorrow night (7.45pm Irish, 9.45pm local).

Nathan Collins will once again captain the side after taking the armband for the 2-0 defeat to Greece last month when Seamus Coleman went off injured in the previous loss against England.

Those results mean Ireland are only off the bottom of Group 2 in League B on goal difference, with tomorrow’s opponents propping things up.

“I think the work we have done on the pitch has been very productive, we’re looking forward to go now and we have a good feeling this week, we feel a lot better, we know our ways around what the gaffer wants again and there’s been a better feeling this week,” Collins said, before discussing the captaincy.

Evan Ferguson (centre) training in Helsinki this morning. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a huge moment for me and my family. I probably didn’t take in the moment as much as I should have, but that’s just the way I am.

“My family did, I think they were crying in the stand, honestly, it means a lot to me and my family. I think in this camp, it’s nearly easy being a captain of this team as there are so many leaders.

“I could go through this team and you could name six or seven boys who would help me out, chip in, talk, motivate, and it makes my job easier. And we’re missing a few of the older boys, past leaders, and it is time for boys to step up and time for us to start showing our leadership.”