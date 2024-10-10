Advertisement
Evan Ferguson returns to lead the line. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Starting XI

Evan Ferguson returns to lead Ireland attack as Finn Azaz makes competitive debut

Liam Scales and Josh Cullen also come into the side to face Finland with kick-off in Helsinki at 7.45pm Irish time.
6.52pm, 10 Oct 2024
David Sneyd reports from the Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

FINN AZAZ WILL make his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s Nations League clash with Finland, while Evan Ferguson returns to lead the line up front.

Azaz comes into the midfield, with Josh Cullen also returning after injury and Jasyon Molumby drops to bench as manager Heimir Hallgrímsson makes four changes to the starting XI that lost 2-0 to Greece last month.

Celtic defender Liam Scales, who was an unused substitute in both of the opening Group 2 games for this League B campaign, replaces Andrew Omobamidele, although it will not be a like for like swap as Scales is set to feature on the left side of defence.

The presence of Robbie Brady in the team would suggest a back five with the veteran Preston North End man as left back or wing back.

Republic of Ireland team: Caoimhín Kelleher; Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales; Robbie Brady, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Finn Azaz, Sammie Szmodics; Evan Ferguson.

David Sneyd
