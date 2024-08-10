Advertisement
Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen. James Crombie/INPHO
2024 Olympics

Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry named as Ireland's flag-bearers for Paris closing ceremony

Tomorrow’s closing ceremony begins at 8pm Irish time.
5.07pm, 10 Aug 2024
DANIEL WIFFEN AND Mona McSharry have been announced as Ireland’s flag-bearers for Sunday’s Olympic closing ceremony in Paris.

Wiffen collected two medals at the Paris Games, winning gold in the men’s 800m freestyle before taking bronze in the 1,500m freestyle.

McSharry was Ireland’s first medalist in Paris, the Sligo native taking bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke final.

“I’m so happy, I think it’s a great privilege to hold the flag, and I’m going to hold it high around the stadium and I really can’t wait; it’s a dream come true for me,” said Wiffen.

“I was so shocked when they selected me among so many amazing athletes who competed at the Games,” McSharry added.

I am so excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity to be one of the flag-bearers for Ireland. This is a great way to close out an incredible Olympic Games.”

Wiffen and McSharry will jointly carry the Irish flag as they lead the Team Ireland delegation into the Stade de France on Sunday night.

The closing ceremony begins at 8pm Irish time, and has been overseen the Thomas Jolly, the artistic director who was also responsible for the ambitious opening ceremony which took place along the River Seine.

The theme for tomorrow’s closing ceremony is ‘Records’, with a series of performers expected at the Stade de France before the show concludes with a handover to Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Games.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble said: “It has been an exciting couple of weeks and we will all be very proud to be led into the closing ceremony by Daniel and Mona.

“This Team Ireland; our centenary team has brought us to new heights, and we are all looking forward to celebrating together, not just in Paris tomorrow night, but when we return to Dublin on Monday.”

