BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Ireland unchanged for France with highly-rated Murphy Crowe in line for debut

Adam Griggs has kept faith with the same starting XV which beat Wales 45-0.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 2:59 PM
24 minutes ago 363 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5410856
Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.
Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with France in Donnybrook [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Griggs has kept faith with the same starting 15 which beat Wales 45-0 in Cardiff last weekend, although there could be a debut for highly-rated Sevens star Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

The 25-year-old was the leading try-scorer on the 2018/19 World Series circuit, scoring 35 tries.

Having missed out on the matchday squad for Wales, Murphy Crowe is named on the bench for the round two game against France.

The only other change to the matchday 23 sees hooker Emma Hooban come into the replacements.

That means Ireland are once again captained by Ciara Griffin at number eight, with Claire Molloy and Dorothy Wall completing the back row.

Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday continue their second row partnership while Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang scrum down in the front row.

In the backs, Eimear Considine continues at fullback with Lauren Delaney and Beibhinn Parsons completing a pacey back-three. 

The experienced Sene Naoupu lines out at centre to win her 40th cap, alongside 21-year-old Eve Higgins, who only made her debut last weekend, while Hannah Tyrrell and Kathryn Dane line out in the half-backs. 

A win against France – who beat Wales 53-0 on the opening weekend of the championship – would see Ireland play England for the shot at the Six Nations title on 24 April.

Ireland

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster)
17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)
18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)
19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)
20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)
21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)
22. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie