Ireland unchanged for France with highly-rated Murphy Crowe in line for debut

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with France in Donnybrook [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Griggs has kept faith with the same starting 15 which beat Wales 45-0 in Cardiff last weekend, although there could be a debut for highly-rated Sevens star Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

The 25-year-old was the leading try-scorer on the 2018/19 World Series circuit, scoring 35 tries.

Having missed out on the matchday squad for Wales, Murphy Crowe is named on the bench for the round two game against France.

The only other change to the matchday 23 sees hooker Emma Hooban come into the replacements.

That means Ireland are once again captained by Ciara Griffin at number eight, with Claire Molloy and Dorothy Wall completing the back row.

Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday continue their second row partnership while Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang scrum down in the front row.

In the backs, Eimear Considine continues at fullback with Lauren Delaney and Beibhinn Parsons completing a pacey back-three.

The experienced Sene Naoupu lines out at centre to win her 40th cap, alongside 21-year-old Eve Higgins, who only made her debut last weekend, while Hannah Tyrrell and Kathryn Dane line out in the half-backs.

A win against France – who beat Wales 53-0 on the opening weekend of the championship – would see Ireland play England for the shot at the Six Nations title on 24 April.

Ireland

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)

Replacements:



16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

22. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)