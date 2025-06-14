Advertisement
Benjamin Rider of Ireland. Bart Scheulderman
Boon time for Belgium as they prove too strong for Ireland

The sides face off in their second of six games in Antwerp tomorrow.
5.25pm, 14 Jun 2025

WORLD NUMBER TWO side Belgium proved too strong for Ireland with a 5-1 win in the opening match of the final FIH Pro League stage.

Top scorer Tom Boon continued his impressive form with a hat-trick and would haved helped himself to more were it not for the fine form of goalkeeper Jaime Carr.

unnamed (12) Louis Rowe scored a consolation for Ireland. Bart Scheulderman Bart Scheulderman

Banbridge’s Louis Rowe netted a consolation for Ireland.

There will not be much respite as the sides face off again tomorrow in their second of six games in Antwerp.

Live, 2.30pm, TG4 Player.

