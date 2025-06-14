Boon time for Belgium as they prove too strong for Ireland

WORLD NUMBER TWO side Belgium proved too strong for Ireland with a 5-1 win in the opening match of the final FIH Pro League stage.

Top scorer Tom Boon continued his impressive form with a hat-trick and would haved helped himself to more were it not for the fine form of goalkeeper Jaime Carr.

Louis Rowe scored a consolation for Ireland.

Banbridge’s Louis Rowe netted a consolation for Ireland.

There will not be much respite as the sides face off again tomorrow in their second of six games in Antwerp.

Live, 2.30pm, TG4 Player.