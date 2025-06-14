The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Boon time for Belgium as they prove too strong for Ireland
WORLD NUMBER TWO side Belgium proved too strong for Ireland with a 5-1 win in the opening match of the final FIH Pro League stage.
Top scorer Tom Boon continued his impressive form with a hat-trick and would haved helped himself to more were it not for the fine form of goalkeeper Jaime Carr.
Louis Rowe scored a consolation for Ireland. Bart Scheulderman Bart Scheulderman
Banbridge’s Louis Rowe netted a consolation for Ireland.
There will not be much respite as the sides face off again tomorrow in their second of six games in Antwerp.
Live, 2.30pm, TG4 Player.
