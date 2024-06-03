Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Hungary?

Goalkeeper:

Seemingly, the most straightforward decision that caretaker manager John O’Shea has to make.

With 12 caps, Caoimhin Kelleher is the most experienced of the quartet of goalkeepers chosen and made 10 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.

Consequently, the 25-year-old from Cork is expected to be given the nod, with Bournemouth number two Mark Travers likely the main deputy.

Defenders:

Stephen Kenny picked a three-man backline more often than not during his reign.

O’Shea followed suit in the friendly double header last March and he is not expected to change for these June matches.

There are plenty of strong options at centre-back, with more than one defender enjoying an encouraging season.

While fans will no doubt be eager to see Lyon’s Jake O’Brien win his first cap after a terrific debut campaign in Ligue 1, the interim boss will probably initially stick with some more experienced options.

It could mean a return to the starting XI for Shane Duffy after the Norwich man missed the March window due to injury.

Similarly, Liam Scales was unavailable for the Belgium and Switzerland games. However, Nathan Collins’ absence through injury increases the likelihood that the former Shamrock Rovers player will win a fourth cap on the back of a league and cup double-winning season at Celtic.

Dara O’Shea has been one of Ireland’s most reliable performers in recent times, and the 25-year-old also had an encouraging campaign from an individual perspective, featuring 33 times in the Premier League, even though it ended in the heartbreak of relegation with Burnley.

By contrast, Nottingham Forest used Andrew Omobamidele sparingly, with the 21-year-old playing 11 top-flight matches this season. The Kildare native may have to settle for a place on the bench on Tuesday, though he did start both of O’Shea’s previous games as Ireland manager.

Wing-backs:

A position that often requires boundless energy and running power, but where the Ireland squad is not blessed with an abundance of youthful options.

The four natural selections in this area are all on the wrong side of 30 and have a combined age of 132.

O’Shea started with Robbie Brady and Seamus Coleman in both previous matches, so it would be no surprise if he persists with these two individuals.

None of the quartet had great seasons. Doherty and Coleman made just 16 Premier League starts between them, though the latter was hampered by a knee injury that caused him to miss most of the season’s first half.

Similarly, Brady and Enda Stevens started less than 50% of their clubs’ games in the Championship (17 and 18 starts respectively for Preston and Stoke).

It is also not inconceivable that O’Shea springs a surprise on the left, with both Scales and Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda capable of playing the role.

Midfielders:

Aside from Josh Cullen, there is no natural defensive midfielder available.

Will Smallbone started in the position beside the Burnley star against Belgium and Jason Knight came into the side for the Switzerland loss.

Smallbone’s excellent end to the season, in which he played a pivotal role in helping Southampton secure promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, may swing the decision in his favour.

Peripheral squad members like Jamie McGrath, Finn Azaz and Mark Sykes will probably have to show patience again, despite all three enjoying decent campaigns for their clubs.

Attack:

It will be interesting to see what shape O’Shea goes for with his attack.

In the injured Evan Ferguson’s absence, Adam Idah will likely start after his best-ever season goals-wise, finding the net nine times in 19 appearances on loan at Celtic, including a memorable winner in the Scottish Cup final versus Rangers.

Szmodics earned his first two caps against the Belgians and the Swiss, and there is no reason why he shouldn’t feature again following a remarkable haul of 27 goals in 44 Championship appearances for Blackburn.

Chiedozie Ogbene has tended to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when available. But in the Luton star’s absence, O’Shea could opt for more of a like-for-like replacement in the form of Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who had a strong back-half of the season, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances after signing for promotion hopefuls West Brom on loan in the January window.

On the other hand, Troy Parrott has excelled in the Dutch top flight with Excelsior, registering 17 goals and five assists in 29 appearances. But the 22-year-old played for his club on Sunday, so it’s hard to imagine him starting another match two days later.

O’Shea must hope the Spurs youngster brings his unbelievable form onto the international stage and adds to his four goals from 21 caps.

By contrast, Michael Obafemi and Tom Cannon have been less prolific and are likely to be impact subs at best. Both players managed two Championship goals this season, as Obafemi played 14 times for Millwall and Cannon lined out on 13 occasions for league champions Leicester City. It should be noted too that they each missed large chunks of the campaign due to injury setbacks.

Possible Ireland starting XI: Kelleher; Scales, O’Shea, Duffy; Coleman, Brady; Cullen, Smallbone; Szmodics, Johnston; Idah.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Hungary/Portugal

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Celtic).

Forwards: Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Adam Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Tom Cannon (Leicester City).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

04/06 – Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

11/06 – Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Aveiro Municipal Stadium, 7.45pm