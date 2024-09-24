Ireland international Aaron Connolly joins Sunderland

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Aaron Connolly has joined Championship side Sunderland on a one-year deal, it has been confirmed.

The 24-year-old had been without a club after being released Hull City at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Connolly scored eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers in the 2023-24 campaign, though only 13 of those games were starts in the Championship.

The Galway native said he felt “privileged” to sign for the Black Cats and added: “I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”

It almost five years since Connolly’s memorable Premier League debut, scoring a brace in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Tottenham.

However, since then, the striker has invariably struggled with form and injuries and so far, failed to live up his early promise.

Sunderland’s Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman added: “Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete. It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks.

“We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately. At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability.”

Connolly has nine Ireland caps to his name, with his most recent appearance coming in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by France just over a year ago.